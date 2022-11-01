ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Penn State’s Quarterback Problem

With what was likely the last ranked matchup of the regular season behind it, Penn State football has a decision to make. It’s a decision that’s loomed large over James Franklin all season and one that’s just now coming to a head. Who should get the reigns at quarterback?
Penn State Men’s Soccer Earns Multiple Big Ten Postseason Awards

Just before Penn State men’s soccer heads into its Big Ten quarterfinals match at Indiana later today, the Nittany Lions racked in several Big Ten postseason awards. Forward Pete Mangione and midfielder Seth Kuhn both earned first-team All-Big Ten. Mangione earned the selection with a unanimous vote, making this his second time with the honor.
Staff Predictions: No. 15 Penn State vs. Indiana

Despite ultimately losing to Ohio State 44-31, Penn State played well for the majority of last week’s contest. The College Football Playoff committee clearly agreed, ranking the two-loss Nittany Lions in the top 15. While the Nittany Lions prepare for a road matchup against Indiana, questions encircle the team....
Abdul Carter Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalist

Penn State freshman linebacker Adbul Carter was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday. Carter is one of three Big Ten players among the 14 semifinalists on the list. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award is presented annually to the most...
Penn State Hoops Announces Captains For 2022-23 Season

Penn State men’s basketball announced its four captains for the 2022-23 campaign Thursday morning. Seth Lundy (fourth-year, guard/forward) Jalen Pickett (fifth-year, guard) Myles Dread (fifth-year, guard/forward) Andrew Funk (fifth-year, guard) With seven seasons of collective experience in Happy Valley, both Lundy and Dread earned captain distinctions in what will...
No. 15 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Maryland In Four Sets

No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball (18-6, Big Ten 7-6) took down Maryland (13-12, Big Ten 4-9) in four sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21) Wednesday night. The defense was a major factor in this win with 52 digs and 17 blocks to keep the Terrapins locked down. This is also a major conference win before the Nittany Lions will have four ranked matchups in their final seven games of the regular season.
John Harrar Creating A Penn State ‘The Basketball Tournament’ Team

John Harrar may have graduated from Penn State, but there was something missing from his bucket list of accomplishments: playing competitive, tournament-style basketball. This summer, he’ll finally be able to check that accomplishment off. The Basketball Tournament, or TBT for short, is a tournament featuring teams from around the...
Previewing The Enemy: Indiana Hoosiers

For the first time since the infamous Pylon Gate of 2020, Penn State football is back in Bloomington, Indiana. The No. 15-ranked Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) will face off with the Hoosiers (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) after a deflating home loss to Ohio State. Indiana, on the other hand, is staying at home and will be extra fresh coming off the idle week.
Thomas Rhett To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center September 22

Country music star Thomas Rhett is coming back to Happy Valley next fall to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, September 22. The five-time Grammy-nominated artist is coming to Penn State as part of his “Home Team” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, November 11.
[Photo Story] Pennsylvania Electoral Candidates Campaign In State College

Ahead of this year’s elections, Pennsylvania’s electoral candidates visited State College this week to raise awareness for their respective campaigns. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held his “Restore Freedom” Tour at C3 Sports in State College Tuesday. Before the rally started, videos and upbeat music played...
Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman Hold ‘Rally In The Valley’ Event At Old Main

With Election Day quickly approaching, Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a “Rally in the Valley” campaign event on Wednesday evening at Old Main. A number of other notable folks were in attendance, too, including lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, State...
State College Woman Seriously Injured Following Car Crash On Atherton Street

A State College woman was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue in the early morning hours on Thursday, November 3. At approximately 2:15 a.m., State College Police arrived at the scene after a Ford Edge, which was operated by a 28-year-old State College woman, crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer driven by a 63-year-old Altoona man, according to a SCPD release.
