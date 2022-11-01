Read full article on original website
No. 3 Penn State Field Hockey Falls 2-1 To No. 6 Michigan In Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 3 Penn State field hockey (15-3, 7-2 Big Ten) was upset by No. 6 Michigan (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Nittany Lions rolled into this match on an automatic bye into the semifinal round but just didn’t seem to play their usual game.
Penn State’s Quarterback Problem
With what was likely the last ranked matchup of the regular season behind it, Penn State football has a decision to make. It’s a decision that’s loomed large over James Franklin all season and one that’s just now coming to a head. Who should get the reigns at quarterback?
Penn State Men’s Soccer Earns Multiple Big Ten Postseason Awards
Just before Penn State men’s soccer heads into its Big Ten quarterfinals match at Indiana later today, the Nittany Lions racked in several Big Ten postseason awards. Forward Pete Mangione and midfielder Seth Kuhn both earned first-team All-Big Ten. Mangione earned the selection with a unanimous vote, making this his second time with the honor.
Penn State Men’s Soccer Eliminated From Big Ten Tournament, Falls 1-0 To Indiana
Fifth-seeded Penn State men’s soccer fell 1-0 to fourth-seeded Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana. A first-half goal for the Hoosiers gave Indiana the leg up, and Penn State was just not able to overcome their defense in the second half of the match.
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Soccer Silences No. 12 Northwestern 2-0 In Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer (12-4-3, 6-3-2 Big Ten) took down No. 12 Northwestern (14-4-2, 7-3-1 Big Ten) 2-0 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio. Kate Wiesner opened up the scoring in the first minute, followed by a Payton Linnehan goal, and...
Staff Predictions: No. 15 Penn State vs. Indiana
Despite ultimately losing to Ohio State 44-31, Penn State played well for the majority of last week’s contest. The College Football Playoff committee clearly agreed, ranking the two-loss Nittany Lions in the top 15. While the Nittany Lions prepare for a road matchup against Indiana, questions encircle the team....
Abdul Carter Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalist
Penn State freshman linebacker Adbul Carter was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday. Carter is one of three Big Ten players among the 14 semifinalists on the list. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award is presented annually to the most...
Penn State Hoops Announces Captains For 2022-23 Season
Penn State men’s basketball announced its four captains for the 2022-23 campaign Thursday morning. Seth Lundy (fourth-year, guard/forward) Jalen Pickett (fifth-year, guard) Myles Dread (fifth-year, guard/forward) Andrew Funk (fifth-year, guard) With seven seasons of collective experience in Happy Valley, both Lundy and Dread earned captain distinctions in what will...
No. 15 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Maryland In Four Sets
No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball (18-6, Big Ten 7-6) took down Maryland (13-12, Big Ten 4-9) in four sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21) Wednesday night. The defense was a major factor in this win with 52 digs and 17 blocks to keep the Terrapins locked down. This is also a major conference win before the Nittany Lions will have four ranked matchups in their final seven games of the regular season.
John Harrar Creating A Penn State ‘The Basketball Tournament’ Team
John Harrar may have graduated from Penn State, but there was something missing from his bucket list of accomplishments: playing competitive, tournament-style basketball. This summer, he’ll finally be able to check that accomplishment off. The Basketball Tournament, or TBT for short, is a tournament featuring teams from around the...
Improved Culture Key To Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Historic Start
Culture is what head coach Guy Gadowsky always mentions when asked about Penn State men’s hockey’s success. After a 17-20-1 record and a trip to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament last season, Gadowsky’s program is off to its best start in program history with an 8-0 record.
Previewing The Enemy: Indiana Hoosiers
For the first time since the infamous Pylon Gate of 2020, Penn State football is back in Bloomington, Indiana. The No. 15-ranked Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) will face off with the Hoosiers (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) after a deflating home loss to Ohio State. Indiana, on the other hand, is staying at home and will be extra fresh coming off the idle week.
News & Notes From Micah Shrewsberry’s Start-Of-Season Media Availability
Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry addressed the media Thursday afternoon ahead of his team’s season opener next Monday, November 7, against the Winthrop Eagles at the Bryce Jordan Center. Shrewsberry sat down over Zoom and talked about starting lineups, Andrew Funk, the attitude of his...
Thomas Rhett To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center September 22
Country music star Thomas Rhett is coming back to Happy Valley next fall to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, September 22. The five-time Grammy-nominated artist is coming to Penn State as part of his “Home Team” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, November 11.
State College Borough Hosting November 3 Forum On Police Response To Penn State Protest
The State College Borough’s Community Oversight Board (COB) is hosting an open forum to discuss the police response to the October 24 protest at Penn State. “The COB wishes to provide community members an opportunity to express their views on or experiences regarding the law enforcement response,” the borough’s website says.
[Photo Story] Pennsylvania Electoral Candidates Campaign In State College
Ahead of this year’s elections, Pennsylvania’s electoral candidates visited State College this week to raise awareness for their respective campaigns. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held his “Restore Freedom” Tour at C3 Sports in State College Tuesday. Before the rally started, videos and upbeat music played...
Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman Hold ‘Rally In The Valley’ Event At Old Main
With Election Day quickly approaching, Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a “Rally in the Valley” campaign event on Wednesday evening at Old Main. A number of other notable folks were in attendance, too, including lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, State...
Documentary About Former Four Diamonds Child To Air At Centre Film Festival November 5
The Centre Film Festival will screen “Of Medicine and Miracles,” a documentary that tells the story of Four Diamonds child Emily Whitehead on Saturday, November 5. The film will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg. The film takes a look at Philipsburg...
‘Underground Tufting’ Brings Custom Do-It-Yourself Rugs To Downtown State College
Penn State student Sichen Shao has always been a do-it-yourself kind of guy. After taking a trip with his friends to a tufting studio in New York City at the end of 2019, he knew it was something that the State College community would love. Flash forward three years later, and Underground Tufting is officially a reality.
State College Woman Seriously Injured Following Car Crash On Atherton Street
A State College woman was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue in the early morning hours on Thursday, November 3. At approximately 2:15 a.m., State College Police arrived at the scene after a Ford Edge, which was operated by a 28-year-old State College woman, crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer driven by a 63-year-old Altoona man, according to a SCPD release.
