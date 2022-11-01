Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Becky Hammon Has 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Decision
WNBA head coach and newly-named ESPN NBA analyst Becky Hammon is heartbroken over the Brittney Griner situation. The head coach, who was recently named a new NBA analyst for ESPN, used two words to describe the decision to sentence Griner to nine years in prison. "Gut punch," Hammon said. Griner,...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Celtics Players Are Reportedly 'Shocked And Confused' By Ime Udoka Being Hired By The Nets
Boston Celtics players reportedly want Ime Udoka to stick around.
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
UNC Basketball Player Preview: D'Marco Dunn
The second year guard will likely see significantly more minutes in Hubert Davis' 2022 rotation.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
SEC commissioner blocking 1 coach from joining conference?
There is one coach who has been mentioned in connection with multiple SEC vacancies over the last few years, but he has not taken any of those jobs. Is that because the conference overloards are making an active effort to keep him out?. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote an article...
Former Tennessee football sideline reporter apologizes for 'unacceptable and ignorant' tweets
Kasey Funderburg, who resigned as a Tennessee sports reporter, apologized for "unacceptable and ignorant" tweets she made as a high school student.
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Jordan Poole are currently 3 of the worst players in the league.
Julius Erving Said Charles Barkley Is The Player That Began The Modern Era Of NBA Basketball
Julius Erving had high praise for Charles Barkley, said he brought in the modern NBA era.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News
One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
CBS Sports
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football
Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Auburn Comments
Immediately after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was mentioned as the school's top target to replace him. Kiffin was asked if he has any interest in the Auburn job on Wednesday. He quickly shot down the idea of him leaving Ole Miss. "No,...
Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment
Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News
Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols head coach Josh Heupel has hilarious interaction with reporter
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is extremely loose heading into a massive showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Heupel is so loose, in fact, that he threw a rare jab at a reporter this week. It was all in good fun (I think), but hilarious nonetheless. Here’s the...
Surprise over DJ Wagner, and the latest Kentucky basketball recruiting links
The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with top stories on the Wildcats’ efforts.
