The Spun

Becky Hammon Has 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Decision

WNBA head coach and newly-named ESPN NBA analyst Becky Hammon is heartbroken over the Brittney Griner situation. The head coach, who was recently named a new NBA analyst for ESPN, used two words to describe the decision to sentence Griner to nine years in prison. "Gut punch," Hammon said. Griner,...
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News

One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia

No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
CBS Sports

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12

Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football

Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
The Spun

Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment

Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News

Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
The Spun

The Spun

