NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Video
The Dallas Cowboys have some of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports. So, too, do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. But the legendary cheerleading unit looked a bit different over the weekend. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral on social media for their Halloween-themed outfit on Sunday. Dallas' cheerleaders...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Mike Tomlin Decision News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and on pace for their first losing season in over 15 years. But head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated that change is coming - just not the change that fans might want. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tomlin said that he...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Prenup News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were able to settle their divorce swiftly due to an "ironclad prenup," according to Page Six. Bundchen filed for divorce last Friday. Brady did not contest the filing. Since the supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion have their own business entities and have made a...
Josh Allen Had 4-Word Reaction To Bills' New Running Back
Nyheim Hines didn't take long to leave a positive impression on his new quarterback. The veteran running back, acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, made his practice debut in Buffalo this afternoon. Josh Allen liked what he saw from the fifth-year pro. "Josh...
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Workout Photos
Erin Andrews is known for her coverage of the National Football League, but the former college dancer is a pretty good athlete herself, too. The FOX NFL sideline reporter recently shared some health and wellness photos on Instagram. Andrews has partnered with a notable brand to promote a healthier and...
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Look: Barry Sanders Reacts To His Son's College Debut
Barry Sanders' son made his college sports debut on Tuesday night. Instead of taking the gridiron like his father, Nick Sanders made his debut on the hardwood for the Michigan State Spartans. The younger Sanders took the court with a special tribute for his father, wearing the same No. 20...
Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Stephen A.
During last Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that he's underpaid. "Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."
New Details Emerge From Chiefs Wide Receiver Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs' recent trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney has apparently been in the works for quite some time. On Wednesday, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was interested in trading for the former Giants pass catcher earlier this offseason. Obviously Veach and...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News
Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News
Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Player Of The Week Decision
There were quite a few big-time performers in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season — meaning some players were bound to be left out in the player of the week awards. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week — much to the disappointment of Dallas Cowboys fans. Many fans of the NFC East squad believe Cowboys running back Tony Pollard should have received the award.
Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list. According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted...
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
Joe Flacco Reacts To Jets Surprising Quarterback Decision
Amid Zach Wilson's struggles, Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco certainly didn't expect to move down the depth chart. After the former Super Bowl MVP was demoted, he admitted that it was something that was tough to wrap his head around. “I’m ultimately disappointed about it … there’s some kind of...
Jimmie Johnson Reportedly Finalizing Blockbuster NASCAR Move
Longtime NASCAR and IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson is reportedly finalizing a massive move in the sport. According to a report from Jordan Bianchi, the legendary NASCAR driver is finalizing a big move ahead of the 2023 season. "Jimmie Johnson is finalizing a deal to obtain an ownership stake within the...
Giants Have Claimed Former Bills Wide Receiver
The New York Giants hope that hiring someone from the Buffalo Bills will pay dividends again. Big Blue claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers on Wednesday. He'll reunite with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo's assistant GM and offensive coordinator when making Hodgins the No. 207 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
