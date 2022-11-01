Read full article on original website
When former President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his 1936 re-nomination acceptance speech, he spoke of forgiveness for a government acting with good intentions: “Governments can err, Presidents do make mistakes … Better the occasional faults of a Government that lives in a spirit of charity than the consistent omissions of a Government frozen in the ice of its own indifference.” In other words, Americans should feel comforted that their government is compassionate despite its failings. President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse are continuing FDR’s policies of promoting stated good intentions over results.
Mark Lewis did a column about a California law regulating the sale of pork. Presumably, in the interest of humane treatment of animals, the law sets standards for how pigs are housed before being slaughtered. It would only be just another example of the crazy things they come up with in the Golden State, except that this law claims to extend to how pigs were treated in other states, slaughtered, and then shipped to California. I imagine there will be litigation about this, based on the interstate commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, and maybe other grounds.
Most people — on both sides of the aisle — support jobs. It is one thing we can agree on. Granted, you might view individual policy decisions one way if you are a Republican, and another way if you register as a Democrat — but both sides generally support jobs and recognize that a good job supports our communities and gives people a path forward. It is impossible to support jobs without supporting people; being pro-jobs means being pro-people.
