iPhone 14 Vs Pixel 7 Camera Showdown: Which Snaps The Best Photos?
Google and Apple both updated their respective phone lineups recently, so we thought it was time to take a look at the new phones and see how their cameras stack up against each other. This particular shootout pits the more affordable phones — the iPhone 14 and the Pixel 7 – against each other. This is going to be interesting because both phones are known for their solid photography chops, and both can do some cool things to photos after they're taken.
WhatsApp Finally Rolls Out Communities, 32 Person Video Calls
The world's most popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, is rolling out new additions, including its Communities feature and larger video calls. Check it out.
Gmail Is Getting A New Feature That Tracks Holiday Packages
The busy holiday shopping season is upon us, and shipping companies and retailers alike are bracing themselves for what's about to come. Whether you're one of the people who tend to get an increasing amount of packages near the end of the year, or you just occasionally shop online, it's always an exciting feeling to know a package is coming soon. It seems that Google has decided to find a way to dial that feeling up a little while making it easier to track your incoming packages, all with the help of Gmail.
3 Signs Your iPhone Might Have Fake Parts
In November 2021, Apple launched its Self Service Repair program, giving Apple customers access to over 200 manuals, parts, and tools they need to service and repair their own iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series phones. Customers with technical know-how can directly source the parts and tools from Apple or authorized independent vendors (via Apple). Since it's easier now than ever to replace iPhone components — mostly the display, battery, and camera — you might be (rightfully) concerned if the parts you bought are fake Apple parts. Or, if you buy a pre-owned iPhone, you would also want to ensure it hasn't been serviced; if it has, it should feature genuine Apple parts.
