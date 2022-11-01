The busy holiday shopping season is upon us, and shipping companies and retailers alike are bracing themselves for what's about to come. Whether you're one of the people who tend to get an increasing amount of packages near the end of the year, or you just occasionally shop online, it's always an exciting feeling to know a package is coming soon. It seems that Google has decided to find a way to dial that feeling up a little while making it easier to track your incoming packages, all with the help of Gmail.

1 DAY AGO