Ralphie is all grown up in the 1st trailer for 'A Christmas Story Christmas'

The trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas" has finally dropped and it reveals more about the plot of the upcoming movie.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" is the follow-up to 1983's "A Christmas Story" and picks up with Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) returning to his hometown for the holidays with his family. This time, it's on him to keep the Christmas spirit alive after the death of his father, played in the original film by the late Darren McGavin, who died in 2006 at the age of 83.

One scene in the trailer shows Ralphie reuniting with his pals Schwartz (RD Robb) and Flick (Scott Schwartz) for a drink at a local bar as they toast to Ralphie's dad, known in the original film only as The Old Man.

Another scene shows Ralphie and his wife, Sandy (Erinn Hayes), taking their children -- son Mark (River Drosche) and daughter Julie (Julianna Layne) -- to the mall to visit Santa Claus.

"Don't let him kick you in the face," Ralphie tells his kids, referencing the iconic scene from the original film in which he is pushed down a slide by a mall Santa.

Also reprising their role from the original film are Zack Ward as Scut and Ian Petrella as Randy, Ralphie's brother. Additional newcomers include Davis Murphy as Delbert Bumpus and Julie Hagerty Mrs. Parker, Ralphie's mother. Mrs. Parker was played by Melinda Dillon in the original movie.

The film is directed by Clay Kaytis from a screenplay by Kaytis and Nick Schenk. Schenk and Billingsley developed the screen story.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" hits HBO Max on Nov. 17.