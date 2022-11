On Thursday, Joe Tsai and the Brooklyn Nets finally made a decision on Kyrie Irving — suspending him without pay for at least the next five games. Tsai was initially hesitant to punish Irving after he promoted a film containing anti-semitic tropes on his social media. The Nets owner hoped to educate Irving on the harm he'd done with the help of the Anti-Defamation League.

IRVING, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO