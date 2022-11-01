ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Wes Miller on Preseason Jitters, Viktor Lakhin's Improvement, and More

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

The Bearcats start the season this Monday against Chaminade.

CINCINNATI — We are less than a week away from tipping off the 2022-23 UC men's basketball season. Head coach Wes Miller is eagerly awaiting the start of his second campaign in Clifton.

Check out Miller's comments on the roster with Chaminade looming, his pre-game jitters, and what Viktor Lakhin has improved on since last season.

Wes Miller On His Team One Week Before The Start Of The 2022-23 Season (; 14:28)

All Bearcats

