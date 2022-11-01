ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAW Region 1 director violated election rule related to retaliation, monitor finds

By Eric D. Lawrence, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
The head of a key UAW region violated an election rule prohibiting retaliation against a union member seeking international office when he denied his opponent a pass to this summer’s UAW convention in Detroit, according to a copy of a letter obtained by the Free Press.

The letter, dated Saturday, said that UAW Region 1 Director James Harris waived his right to a hearing and “acknowledged that he inappropriately denied” a request for a pass by LaShawn English, his opponent in the UAW’s first direct election of top union leaders. Ballots for the election were mailed out beginning in mid-October, ahead of the Nov. 28 deadline to have them returned.

The monitor notified Harris on Oct. 14 after concluding an investigation into the matter and issued a "formal admonishment to Director Harris for this conduct" on Saturday, according to the letter.

A message was left for Harris and an email was sent to UAW spokeswoman Sandra Engle seeking comment on Tuesday.

It’s not clear what, if any, penalty Harris might face. The letter said the monitor considers the investigation officially closed. It’s also not clear if the monitor’s office has taken action on any other complaints from candidates. A message seeking comment was sent to the monitor's office on Tuesday.

The letter noted that in July English had contacted the monitor’s office about the convention pass issue and that the monitor then reached out to the UAW’s general counsel. The letter said English was issued a pass to attend the convention, where she was later nominated as a candidate, after a “direct appeal” from English to UAW President Ray Curry.

English, noting that she’s the current three-term president of Local 1264 and the only Black woman of a UAW local union in the country, issued a statement, referencing the long-running corruption scandal that sent former top union leaders and auto executives to prison.

“I will not back down. These leftover beneficiaries of that culture of corruption that ruined the UAW must be replaced with true representatives of the rank and file. This uncontested formal admonishment of Harris by the UAW monitor is the tip of a corrupt iceberg of democracy destroying company union bosses that have now been slammed by federal monitors,” English said in her statement. “We will keep fighting, keep organizing to return the UAW leadership where it belongs — to the rank and file.”

English, whose local represents workers at Stellantis’ Sterling Stamping Plant in Macomb County, is running on the UAW Members United slate of candidates, which includes Shawn Fain, seeking the presidency, and Margaret Mock, seeking the secretary-treasurer spot. Harris, the incumbent, is running as part of the Curry Solidarity Team slate, led by the current president. Frank Stuglin is the slate’s candidate for secretary-treasurer.

UAW Region 1 represents local unions in eight Michigan counties, including Macomb, Oakland and Wayne, as well as those in Canada. The region represents 50,000 active members and more than 100,000 who are retired, according to information on the region’s website.

The current election is a result of a prior referendum vote, where union members opted to change how top leaders were elected. Previously, the leaders were selected by delegates at UAW conventions. The referendum was a result of an agreement between the federal government and the union, which avoided a government takeover in negotiations related to the scandal.

The agreement also paved the way for the appointment of former U.S. Assistant Attorney Neil Barofsky as monitor to oversee the union and the election process.

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_ericdlawrence. Become a subscriber.

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lawyer in Karamo lawsuit targeting Detroit yells at judge, cites debunked film

During a court hearing that lasted nearly nine hours, the attorney representing GOP secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo in a legal bid seeking to halt the count of tens of thousands of absentee ballots in Detroit yelled at the judge, cited a widely debunked film that has furthered conspiracies about ballot drop boxes and pressed for specific details about election security plans in Michigan's largest city ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm. Attorney Daniel Hartman...
DETROIT, MI
DePerno is a time bomb. Re-elect Dana Nessel | Opinion

Matthew DePerno cannot become Michigan's next attorney general. He has pledged to pursue a set of dark objectives ― prosecuting the incumbent governor, secretary of state and attorney general; jailing doctors and nurses who provide abortions; working to overturn elections ― that would throw Michigan into chaos, while saying that he'd like to make morning after pills like Plan B illegal, that he believes the Supreme Court ruling that struck down state laws barring birth control was wrongly decided, and opposes civil and LGBTQ rights. You can read more about his agenda here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Prosecutor: DePerno criminal investigation won't be done before Election Day

A special prosecutor won’t wrap up a criminal investigation involving Matthew DePerno, the Republican candidate for attorney general, and others who sought to undermine the 2020 election before Tuesday’s midterm election.  DePerno has denied misconduct. But with polling pointing to a very tight race between the Kalamazoo lawyer and Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel, it sets the stage for DePerno potentially winning his election and subsequently facing criminal charges. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
Free Press, One Detroit go beyond the ballot box in TV special

Voting processes in Michigan and the United States have faced increased scrutiny since the 2020 election, something the Free Press partnered with Detroit Public Television to examine and demystify in an election special airing at 7 p.m. Thursday. DPTV's One Detroit and the Free Press politics team collaborated on Beyond the Ballot Box, a one-hour special. It features conversations with voters, poll workers and election experts about what to expect as the votes are tallied in...
DETROIT, MI
Amoxicillin shortage in Michigan, US fueled by surge in pediatric RSV cases: What to know

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has added one of the most commonly used antibiotics for children to its Drug Shortage Database partly because of a spike in demand amid a national surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV.    Many Michigan drugstore shelves already are bare of amoxicillin oral powder for suspension, which is mixed by a pharmacist and dispensed in liquid form most often to children, said Farah Jalloul, director of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
A year after raised alarms, almost all lead pipes replaced in Benton Harbor

Almost all Benton Harbor residents' lead water lines have now been replaced, a major milestone in the effort to stem the community's chronic problems with elevated lead in its public water supply. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced that 99% of the city's water service lines have been inspected and replaced with new copper lines if lead or galvanized pipe was found. Nearly 4,500 water service lines have been replaced or verified as nonlead, and only 40...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
