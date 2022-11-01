Read full article on original website
inlander.com
Spokane startup on Shark Tank, Black Adams flops; plus new music!
Do you ever wonder why everyday objects in the world are a specific shape? Or why awkwardly shaped things never change, even though they could? Tim Loucks, founder of the Spokane startup SQUAREKEG did a lot of thinking about this, which led him to actually do something. While there are several reasons beer kegs are round, that shape isn't always conducive to efficient storage, so he designed a box-like keg instead that's already being used by restaurants and bars around the U.S. A square-shaped keg is still pretty efficient for the rest of us, though, so Loucks recently created a smaller, consumer variant called the SQUAREONE that's both easily transportable and stackable in your fridge. Each mini keg has its own tap handle, too. But can Loucks convince some of the toughest potential investment partners — the five Shark Tank sharks — that square-shaped kegs are the future of beer? Tune in to Shark Tank's Friday, Nov. 11, episode to find out. (CHEY SCOTT)
Gonzaga Bulletin
Come grab a slice at these fave local pizza spots
Pizza is a staple favorite go-to meal. Spokane’s food scene puts pizza high up on its list. Here are some go-to spots that are a must when just having one slice or an entire pie. Wooden City Spokane:. 821 W. Riverside Ave. Spokane, WA 9920. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 4-9:30 p.m.,...
Are These the Best Fries in Spokane?
Fries. We Americans love them. So much so, that we've figured out how to make even the traditional French fry a variety category. Below are some of our favorite fancy fries in Spokane. Lost Boys Garage Bar & Grill. Technically, Poutine probably deserves its own article, but we had to...
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Spokane?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
inlander.com
The chef behind Kismet restaurant in Hillyard reflects on his journey from sports to the food world
In the late 1990s, Daniel Gonzalez was a three-sport athlete at Ferris High School determined to leave Spokane after graduation. But instead of baseball, Gonzalez pursued culinary studies at the Art Institute of Seattle, followed by stints in such venerable Western Washington spots as Cafe Campagne and Le Pichet, both French-style fine dining restaurants. He also spent three years in Seattle at the former 1200 Bistro & Lounge and worked as a private chef, which enabled him to go to Europe, including Spain.
Yes, you have to pay speed zone camera tickets in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Red light and speed zone cameras are a point of controversy across the nation. Police say they’re effective in reducing crashes and getting people to slow down around kids, but some drivers question if they are legal. Several viewers reached out to the KREM 2...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. Anyone who sees the bear is asked...
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Coeur D’Alene, ID
Known as a haven for fishing, boating, and celebrity spotting, Coeur d’Alene (affectionately known as CDA to locals) is also a craft beer hotspot like no other. Nestled in North Idaho, Coeur d’Alene was actually the nickname (meaning hearts as sharp as awl tips) given by French-speaking traders to the indigenous Schitsu’umsh people who were reputedly very shrewd in their business ways.
inlander.com
Mt. Spokane: Mountain on a mission
Located just 30 miles and a one hour's drive from downtown, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is as local as it gets. The mountain's proximity to the city has been attracting dedicated customers and curious beginners from Spokane and the wider region for decades. Don't be fooled by the location, though, as Mt. Spokane strives to offer visitors an experience that feels truly out in nature.
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67
SPOKANE, Wash. - Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who "helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Storm brings on power outages in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 7:57 a.m. Avista:. Customers impacted: 1,313To view the outage map, click here. Inland Power. Customers impacted: 388To view the outage map,...
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, few schools closed, thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers should prepare for wet, slushy conditions as they hit the road on Friday morning. The first snow of the season fell overnight in Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest. A few school districts have announced changes because of the snow, including Wellpinit Schools...
‘I kept reoffending’: why unhoused people are choosing to go to jail￼
People on the street who are resistant to shelters face a cruel choice: living rough in the cold or spending time behind bars. Chris Carver waits in the courtroom for two hours before his name is called. Spokane Municipal Judge Mary Logan tells him to stand: “We’re dealing with your case now.”
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters Testifies in WA Iraqi Honor Killing Trial; ‘No Way She Survives That’
Emma Epperly – The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. Nov. 4—Ibtihal Darraji was a shy yet vivacious woman who lifted up those around her, but became quiet and “afraid” in the weeks before her death, her former boss testified Thursday in the trial of Darraji’s ex-husband for her killing.
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
NEWStalk 870
