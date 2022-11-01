ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Boy, 16, faces charges in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

The teenage suspect involved in a fatal shooting on Oct. 29 is now facing charges.

Riley Shearer, 16, is facing felony counts of aggravated assault after a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. Erie Police said the shooting took place as a group of teenagers and young adults gathered at an apartment together.

According to the affidavit, Shearer was waving the gun around when it went off after the gun owner had previously taken the weapon away from him. The bullet hit the 14-year-old in the head.

“It’s a terrible tragedy but one that could have been stopped if juveniles just didn’t have unsupervised access to firearms,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

The suspect also faces charges of reckless endangerment and possessing an instrument of crime.

Comments / 7

Dk Stillings
3d ago

This is awful especially for the family of the young lady . the parents should have locked that gun up! if you own guns your child should be safety trained on how to properly handle one and that they are not toys to wave around .

April Richard
2d ago

The gun was taken away once and even though the 16 year old is at fault for getting it back out, the adult should be charged also for not locking it up or not checking to make sure it wasn't loaded. So many people's lives will NEVER be the same due to lack of RESPONSIBILITY!!!

