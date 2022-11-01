ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras’ 27-date US 2023 stadium tour

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrApc_0iuuSRZI00

Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 2023 “Eras” U.S. tour dates on Tuesday over a week since she released her latest album, “Midnights.”

According to The Associated Press, Swift will be kicking off her 27-date tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She will be ending her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.

Since Swift’s last tour, her “Reputation” stadium tour in 2018, according to People Magazine. She has released four albums including “Midnights.” The other three are “Lover,” “Folklore,” and “Evermore”. Originally, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift did have a tour planned for “Lover,” but those were canceled like many other concerts around the world.

Fans will get a special code once they register to have first access to buying tickets on Nov. 15, according to the AP. The general public gains ticket sale access starting on Nov. 18.

The news of Swift’s tour comes the day after she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs off her “Midnights” album, according to the AP.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)” Swift said on Instagram. “I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming.”

Some artists that will be joining her tour will include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, Gayle, OWENN, Gracie Abrams and many others, according to Swift’s Instagram post.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Reba McEntire postpones 3 concerts after doctor orders ‘vocal rest’

Country music star Reba McEntire said she is postponing three concerts set for this weekend after her doctor told her “to go on vocal rest.”. McEntire, 67, announced on her official Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday that she made “the difficult decision” to reschedule the concerts in Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, CNN reported.
COLUMBUS, OH
Whiskey Riff

‘George & Tammy’ Miniseries Releases Official Trailer… And It Looks DAMN Good

PUMPED. We’ve been anticipating this upcoming miniseries for a while now, and it’s going to be here sooner than we could’ve imagined. Set to air December 4th, 2022, on Showtime and Paramount Network, the six-part miniseries George & Tammy will chronicle the lives of two of country music’s greatest icons, the great George Jones and his wife (eventually ex-wife), Tammy Wynette. Starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain, the show was inspired by the book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy […] The post ‘George & Tammy’ Miniseries Releases Official Trailer… And It Looks DAMN Good first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
102.5 The Bone

Ryan Reynolds jabs pal Nick Cannon over 11th baby news

When Nick Cannon shared an Instagram photo with his very pregnant girlfriend Alyssa Scott, his pal Ryan Reynolds tweaked him on the good news. Cannon is expecting his 11th baby with Scott, his second with the model. The pair had a son, Zen, who died of cancer at 5 months old in December 2021.
102.5 The Bone

Douglas McGrath, ‘Emma’ filmmaker, Oscar nominee, dead at 64

NEW YORK — Douglas McGrath, a director, screenwriter, actor and playwright who was nominated for an Academy Award and Tony Award, died Thursday. He was 64. McGrath died of a heart attack at his office in New York City, according to “Everything’s Fine” producers John Lithgow, Tom Werner and Daryl Roth, The New York Times reported. The one-man, Off-Broadway show in which he was performing opened a few weeks ago, according to the newspaper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.5 The Bone

Ryan Reynolds to receive "The People's Icon" Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards

The People's Choice Awards will bestow "The People's Icon" award to Ryan Reynolds at this year's ceremony, coming up on December 6 on NBC. The actor/writer/producer/businessman will be recognized for his contributions to film and television, in addition to being nominated in the "Male Movie Star" and "Comedy Movie Star" categories for his role in his newest film The Adam Project.
102.5 The Bone

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:. Blockbuster: The manager of the last Blockbuster Video in America works hard to make sure his store stays open in this new series. Enola Holmes 2: A young detective-for-hire opens her own agency and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Elon Musk beginning layoffs at Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk is beginning the expected layoffs at Twitter, a week after he closed a deal on the social media giant. The New York Times and The Washington Post, citing an email sent to workers, said that Musk will begin his overhaul of Twitter on Friday by reducing the company’s workforce of 7,500 employees.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy