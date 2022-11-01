ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwyane Wade throws surprise 50th birthday party for wife Gabrielle Union in Africa

By Ken Simmons
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZCUL_0iuuSOAL00

Dwyane Wade made sure wife Gabrielle Union's 50th birthday on Saturday was very special by throwing a surprise birthday party for her in Africa.

The couple partied in the East African country of Tanzania and posted highlights of their celebration on Instagram.

"I'm still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self," the Think Like A Man star commented. "I'm beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me."

Gabrielle was delighted to have a special musical performance by Lisa Lisa of Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam.

“Thank you Lisa for being so amazing to my Mom & reminding me that your childhood heroes can turn out to be as lovely as you imagined them,” she shared. “I’m just floating on gratitude and to know this is just our 1st stop on the #WadeWorldTour2022 edition, I’m the happiest seasoned gal around.”

Dwyane posted several throwback photos and videos of Gabrielle and commented, "Happy birthday to my dream girl! We're in Africa celebrating you as I type this. I'm forever grateful and in debt to the universe for choosing me to be your husband. Let's keep making this love thing, do what we want it to do!"

In August, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary while on the Mediterranean island of Menorca for their annual Wade World Tour.

The NAACP Image Award-winning actress and the former NBA star were married in 2014 at the Chateau Artisan Castle in Miami. They are parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, as well as Wade's 20-year-old son, Zaire; 15-year-old daughter, Zaya; and 8-year-old son, Xavier.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

