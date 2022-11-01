ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Attracting poll workers a chronic problem in city, suburbs

Kiara Hardin, 29, arrived at Parkside Community Academy in Chicago at 5 a.m. to set up a polling location for the primary election on June 28. The freshly trained, first-time election judge expected four other poll workers would be at the South Side elementary school to help; instead, she found herself alone.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy