Wichita Falls, TX

Man found guilty of murdering neighbor

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

A jury took about 90 minutes to find a man guilty Tuesday of murdering his neighbor, Martin Jones, last year in a Wichita Falls trailer park.

Noel Ramirez Martin, 33, faces up to life in prison for the murder of Jones.

The killing was the end of a long-running feud between the two men, who lived next to each other with their families.

After the verdict, a jury of eight women and four men began hearing testimony Tuesday afternoon in the punishment phase of the trial.

Martin took the stand Friday to testify in his own defense , telling jurors that he fired in self-defense and feared what would have happened if he hadn’t shot Jones twice Oct. 9, 2021, at Evergreen Mobile Home Park.

But prosecutors said Jones was unarmed, and Martin gunned him down in the street just because he was walking angrily toward him after Martin busted out his car windows earlier that day.

Jones thought he was going to get into another fistfight with Martin, according to prosecutors.

Jones was treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds and related injuries and was stabilized, according to a doctor’s testimony.

But he died Oct. 14, 2021, from a blood clot.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man found guilty of murdering neighbor

