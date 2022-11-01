Biden Tells Oil Companies to 'Stop War Profiteering' and Threatens New Corporate Taxes Amid Record Petroleum Profits

Read full article on original website
Peon
3d ago
Biden only left with 7 days to be able to "advise" anybody. After November 8, he is the lame duck looking forward a comfortable retirement in 2024.The better people should run for the White House
Reply
4
Related
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Diesel Shortage Fears Rise as Joe Biden Urged to Stop Supplies Running Out
Trump-backed Florida politician Cory Mills tweeted, "We have not see these lows since 2008. This is due to Biden/ Dems attack on American fossil fuel."
Voices: Republicans have convinced voters inflation is Biden’s fault — even though they have no plan to solve it
In their efforts to take control of the House and the Senate from the Democrats in the midterms, Republicans are hoping that the electorate will punish President Joe Biden and his party for historically high inflation.There really is no broader economic message beyond inflation. The US economy added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped to a historically low 3.5%. Wednesday’s national employment report from ADP pegged US job gains in October at 239,000. According to the Atlanta Fed, wages were up 6.3% in September. While that’s down from 6.7% in August, it’s still higher than any point...
crypto-academy.org
Concerns Arise in US as Saudi Prince Provides Financial Aid For Elon Musk
Just recently, Elon Musk bought Twitter and became the sole shareholder of the company. Musk spent approx. $44 billion to purchase the company. However, Democrat senator Chris Murphy claims that a Saudi Prince known as Alwaleed bin Talal aided Musk in this acquisition. According to allegations, the Saudi Prince helped Musk by more than $1.9 billion. This would make Talal the second biggest shareholder of Twitter.
msn.com
No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel
A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’
For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Explainer: If Republicans win House & Senate, they'll be able to pursue an agenda that's beyond their campaign promises
The most important thing with these elections is that if Republicans are elected to both houses of Congress, they will be able to push through legislative agenda that goes beyond what their campaign manifestos promised.
Billionaire investor says the Fed ‘is doing all the right things now’, but that a recession is still likely
Over the past few months, economists and investors have repeatedly blamed the Federal Reserve for waiting too long to try to counter high inflation. But some of those same critics are now saying the central bank is finally on the right track. “I think the Fed is doing all the...
Biden's Unprecedented Ukraine Aid Raises Red Flags | Opinion
Another week, another aid package. The Department of Defense announced still more security assistance was headed to Ukraine on Friday, with up to $275 million heading out the door this time. That makes 24 since August of 2021, bringing the total amount committed to Ukraine to over $18 billion since Biden entered office.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Nearly 40% of small businesses in the US failed to pay rent in October - with more than HALF saying their prices have been hiked at least 10% over the past six months
Small businesses in various states are struggling to pay their rent, a new report shows, with rent delinquency at nearly 40 percent this month. The findings, published Tuesday by Boston-based business tracker Alignable, are raising more than eyebrows, as they illustrate the stark effect inflation is having on everyday Americans.
Democratic lawmakers want Biden to sign global EV memorandum at COP27
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.
Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
Washington Examiner
The Department of Homeland Security has betrayed its constitutional obligations
There are few terms more calculated to cause a political ruckus than "deep state." Since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency almost six years ago, "deep state" has been a catchphrase for anything connected with the U.S. government that is opposed to Republicans . For a few reasons, I...
Biden's 'kitchen cabinet': President got tips on dealing with inflation from people at church, golf and parents from his grandchildren's field hockey games, report claims as White House insists there won't be a recession
President Joe Biden got tips on how to deal with inflation from people at church, at his Delaware golf club and at his grandkids' field hockey games, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Biden has broadened his economic advisers to include everyday Americans who he runs into on his frequent trips home to...
Cannons, attack boats and hangars that could house NUCLEAR missiles: New images reveal full extent of Beijing's military build-up on disputed South China Sea reefs
Extraordinary photos of Beijing's military bases in the South China Sea have given the most-detailed view yet of what Xi Jinping has been building — and show them bristling with defences. The Chinese Communist Party has spent the better part of a decade turning a remote series of atolls...
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 years as it raises rates to 3%
The Bank of England has warned the UK risked being plunged into the longest recession in 100 years after it pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% in the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989. A 0.75% increase, the latest in a series of eight interest rate rises...
Comments / 6