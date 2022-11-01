ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden Tells Oil Companies to 'Stop War Profiteering' and Threatens New Corporate Taxes Amid Record Petroleum Profits

By Lauren Leffer
Gizmodo
 3 days ago
Peon
3d ago

Biden only left with 7 days to be able to "advise" anybody. After November 8, he is the lame duck looking forward a comfortable retirement in 2024.The better people should run for the White House

The Independent

Voices: Republicans have convinced voters inflation is Biden’s fault — even though they have no plan to solve it

In their efforts to take control of the House and the Senate from the Democrats in the midterms, Republicans are hoping that the electorate will punish President Joe Biden and his party for historically high inflation.There really is no broader economic message beyond inflation. The US economy added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped to a historically low 3.5%. Wednesday’s national employment report from ADP pegged US job gains in October at 239,000. According to the Atlanta Fed, wages were up 6.3% in September. While that’s down from 6.7% in August, it’s still higher than any point...
GEORGIA STATE
crypto-academy.org

Concerns Arise in US as Saudi Prince Provides Financial Aid For Elon Musk

Just recently, Elon Musk bought Twitter and became the sole shareholder of the company. Musk spent approx. $44 billion to purchase the company. However, Democrat senator Chris Murphy claims that a Saudi Prince known as Alwaleed bin Talal aided Musk in this acquisition. According to allegations, the Saudi Prince helped Musk by more than $1.9 billion. This would make Talal the second biggest shareholder of Twitter.
msn.com

No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel

A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
Vice

Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’

For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Newsweek

Biden's Unprecedented Ukraine Aid Raises Red Flags | Opinion

Another week, another aid package. The Department of Defense announced still more security assistance was headed to Ukraine on Friday, with up to $275 million heading out the door this time. That makes 24 since August of 2021, bringing the total amount committed to Ukraine to over $18 billion since Biden entered office.
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Daily Mail

Nearly 40% of small businesses in the US failed to pay rent in October - with more than HALF saying their prices have been hiked at least 10% over the past six months

Small businesses in various states are struggling to pay their rent, a new report shows, with rent delinquency at nearly 40 percent this month. The findings, published Tuesday by Boston-based business tracker Alignable, are raising more than eyebrows, as they illustrate the stark effect inflation is having on everyday Americans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden's 'kitchen cabinet': President got tips on dealing with inflation from people at church, golf and parents from his grandchildren's field hockey games, report claims as White House insists there won't be a recession

President Joe Biden got tips on how to deal with inflation from people at church, at his Delaware golf club and at his grandkids' field hockey games, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Biden has broadened his economic advisers to include everyday Americans who he runs into on his frequent trips home to...
WILMINGTON, DE

