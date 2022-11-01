ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL trade deadline 2022 winners and losers: Bears finally appear ready to build around Justin Fields

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The best way to break down something like the 2022 NFL trade deadline is immediately after the trades happen. No time for rationality, no time for being responsible and waiting to see how moves materialize. That sounds awfully boring. It's best to have strong, infallible takes in the moment, so let's go over some surefire winners and losers from the NFL trade deadline now that all of the trades have been finalized.

Winner: Justin Fields

The Chase Claypool move feels like a bit of an overpay for a wide receiver that has largely been inconsistent over the past couple years of his career. He might not be a guy that makes a huge impact, but the Chicago Bears just needed anyone on the outside that could be a legitimate downfield threat for Justin Fields, who has improved a good bit since the start of the season. What this does show is that the Bears are aware that they need to upgrade the supporting cast around Fields and feel prepared to do so after a quiet offseason on offense.

After the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, the Bears have draft pick ammunition to improve the offense in the offseason and are slated to have $114.2 million in cap space for the 2023 season. Claypool as a lead receiver for the rest of the season might yield some shaky results in the short term, but if they can continue to add depth around him in their wide receiver room then this could end up being a talented group of pass catchers by the start of next season.

The Bears are finally poised to continue their investment in Fields beyond the picks they used to draft him, which seems like a pretty smart move after how he’s played over the past month. This move signals that reinforcements are coming for Fields, he just needs to make it to the end of the season. That makes him a trade deadline winner.

Loser: Denver Broncos

The Broncos got a good haul for Bradley Chubb, but they're losers because they even had to make this trade in the first place. This team, in theory, built up for a title run with the Russell Wilson trade. Wilson was supposed to come in and lead a team that had an elite defense to the promised land and a Super Bowl trophy. That, uh, is not happening this year. Not even a little bit. So, the Broncos are forced to regroup and ship off a talented player from arguably the best defense in football. The first-round pick will help them bring in some more cost-controlled talent next year, but this is a team that had planned on being good right now. They aren't, and now they have to make a trade like this.

Winner: Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley's career with the Falcons was over even before he was given a year-long suspension for betting on the Falcons to win games during the 2021 season. Sending him to the Jaguars, with a boatload of stipulations on future picks, is ultimately a good move for this team. They've outperformed expectations up to this point and may get a second-round pick in 2024 if Ridley can get back into form and sign a long-term contract with the Jaguars. This is a pretty solid trade for everyone involved, but the Falcons potentially getting a high pick for someone that hasn't played in over a calendar year is a strong move.

Loser: Elijah Moore

Ah, sorry Elijah. Your nightmare of playing on a playoff-contending team continues. In all seriousness, it's easy to understand why Moore wanted to be traded as his production dwindles and Zach Wilson's future as the New York Jets' long-term quarterback becomes muddier. However, he's going to stick around with the Jets at least through the remainder of this season while they try to get the offense back on track. In the wake of the Breece Hall injury, it makes sense that the Jets aren't trying to give away playmakers. Moore is a good football player, so he has a chance to revitalize what has been a disappointing sophomore season with the team that originally drafted him.

Winner: Baltimore Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

The Ravens have needed to improve their defense this season and got help in a big way when they traded for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Smith's arrival stabilizes the middle of a defense that could really use it, and gives Patrick Queen a speedy running mate to terrorize offenses. Smith, who turns 26 in April, gives the Ravens their next great middle linebacker following in the footsteps of Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley. Smith will get a contract extension barring something unforeseen happening and projects nicely into what the Ravens like to do on defense.

By trading Bradley Chubb, the Russell Wilson Broncos admitted they aren't close to a title: Meet me at the logo

The Denver Broncos made an admission when they traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins this week in an exchange for a first-round pick, among other compensation. NFL teams aren't forced to be honest with the media and their fan bases until it's time to make a transaction. The message that the Broncos sent with the Chubb trade is simple: They aren't nearly as close as they thought they were to winning a championship and it's time to start considering the future again.
DENVER, CO
NFL betting: Thursday Night Football should be lopsided and ugly, so here's what to bet

After five weeks of featuring some of the worst teams in football, Amazon's Thursday night game turned a corner with the Ravens' 27-22 win over Tampa Bay. Despite Tom Brady's Bucs taking a step back this season, getting a competitive matchup with two solid teams was a nice change. Unfortunately, it's unlikely we'll see the same level of competitiveness this week, but we do get the chance to see the NFL's only unbeaten team look to continue its streak.
HOUSTON, TX
Raiders Hall of Famer Ray Guy, considered the greatest punter ever, dies at age 72

Ray Guy made the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a punter. You can sum up his greatness in that one statement. Punters don't get the same level of respect as those who play offense or defense, but Guy did. He is considered the greatest punter ever, the template for the position since he broke in with the Oakland Raiders nearly five decades ago. The award given to the best punter in college football is the Ray Guy Award, which is telling.
Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 9 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 9 lineups!. Palmer gets a big boost this week with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both likely sidelined (and with Austin Ekeler and Donald Parham also dealing with injuries). Now cleared from concussion protocol, Palmer gets a matchup indoors with one of the week's highest totals (49.5 points) against a Falcons defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to receivers. Atlanta also ranks last both in pressure rate on the season and in DVOA over the last month.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL betting: BetMGM finds itself rooting for the Bucs and Tom Brady ahead of Week 9

It’s not often that a sportsbook roots for a Tom Brady win. But that’s the position BetMGM finds itself in ahead of Week 9 of the NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams are 3-point underdogs ahead of their game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Rams are getting 58% of bets and 60% of the money. BetMGM would prefer that Tampa wins and covers. The Rams are getting over 90% of the money placed on moneyline bets too. A moneyline bet on the Rams pays out at +130.
TAMPA, FL
Dave Butz, who led Washington to pair of Super Bowl titles, dead at 72

Dave Butz, a defensive lineman who led Washington to two Super Bowl titles during the 1980s, has died, the team announced on Friday. He was 72. No cause of death was listed for Butz, who anchored the team’s defensive line during a span in which Washington won two Super Bowls and played in a third, The Washington Post reported. He is a member of the team’s Ring of Fame and this year was selected as one of its 90 greatest players when Washington commemorated the franchise’s 90th anniversary, according to The Associated Press.
WASHINGTON, DC
Photos: NFL Hall of Famer Ray Guy through the years

Photos: NFL Hall of Famer Ray Guy through the years Ray Guy, a Hall of Fame punter with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles who played in three Super Bowls, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was 72. Here are some memorable photos of him through the years. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA
Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 9: Injuries present big opportunities

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 9. Which will come to pass?. Scott Pianowski: I tried to get Deon Jackson anywhere I could this week, and I failed. Hopefully you did better. Jonathan Taylor's ankle could be a problem for a while, Nyheim Hines is now with Buffalo, and the Patriots rank 27th in run defense DVOA. Just three weeks ago, Jackson rolled up 121 total yards, 10 catches, and a touchdown. He's ready to be a Top 12 back this week.
Fantasy Football Week 9 Bust Candidates: It will be tough to rely on the usual from Kupp

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 9. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 9.
