FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
cwlasvegas.com
X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
cwlasvegas.com
iLuminate celebrates first year of performing at The STRAT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The show iLuminate recently celebrated one year at The STRAT and there's no plans for going anywhere else. Dancers Mateo Dobbins and Lauren Slouffman joined us to talk all about their milestone and what audiences can expect.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
cwlasvegas.com
John Katsilometes talks Taylor Swift in Las Vegas, new Spiegelworld show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From Taylor Swift to Elton John, Las Vegas is the place to be for entertainment. Review-Journal columnist and man-about-town John Katsilometes joined us to share all the details.
cwlasvegas.com
Junior League of Las Vegas hosts first 'Retro Run' 5K
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Junior League of Las Vegas is hosting its first-ever "Retro Runk" 5K. Executive vice president Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman joined us to break down all the details of the race.
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
963kklz.com
6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili
It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
963kklz.com
Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season
Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
MotorAuthority
SEMA show to evolve into city-wide SEMA Week in 2023
The annual trade show of the Specialty Equipment Market Association held in Las Vegas is about to become a much bigger event from this year. The organizers on Friday said starting in 2023, the SEMA show will evolve into a new event to be called SEMA Week, which will include the traditional trade show as well as new activities.
963kklz.com
Get Ready For Formula 1 Fan Fest Road Closures In Las Vegas
As our city gets ready for the Las Vegas Grand Prix to be a part of the Formula 1 racing season in 2023, we get a taste of the action this weekend when Formula 1 Fan Fest comes to town. According to Formula1.com, there is a free launch party on...
New Brooklyn’s Best location open as First Friday arrives
First Friday is just a day away, and Brooklyn's Best Pizza & Pasta is the latest restaurant on the scene near the Arts District.
Glittering Lights holiday experience set to open Nov. 10
Las Vegas' popular holiday lights drive-thru display Glittering Lights will open at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 10 for its 2022-23 season.
PRB rides into Las Vegas for series championship
The big belt buckle is back on the line this weekend as professional bull riders showcase their skills at the T-Mobile Arena this weekend during the PBR Team Series Championship.
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street Experience announces artist lineup for free NFR kick off party
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced the artist lineup for its free “Downtown Hoedown” event that will kick off the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. According to a news release, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the “celebration will transform the world-famous Fremont Street Experience...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market
The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
Adele’s Las Vegas residency sold out as ticket prices soar
All Adele shows are sold out and tickets were only available through Ticketmaster's verified program trying to get a chance at any tickets doesn't come without a hefty price.
Demolition marks start of NLV Village project in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas officials and the developer of the new $35 million "NLV Village" project gathered for a different kind of event on Thursday, trading in their usual groundbreaking shovels for sledgehammers.
daytrippen.com
Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car
Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
