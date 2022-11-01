TRENTON, Fla. – The Transformation Ministries Alliance, TMA, is taking applications for membership!. For those who haven’t yet heard of us, TMA is an interdenominational network of Christian ministries, churches, counselors, and seasoned allies, which is governed by its membership and is pleased to carry on the traditions begun decades ago by Exodus International and then Hope for Wholeness. Taking on that mantle, TMA continues to minister grace and truth to a world impacted by sex and gender issues. We believe in and experience the saving grace and transforming power of Jesus Christ in our lives as He conforms us more perfectly to His image.

TRENTON, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO