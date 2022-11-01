ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Lawsuit challenging Wheeler’s residency dismissed for lack of jurisdiction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit filed by Eugene P. Garvin, Sr., against County Commission Candidate Marihelen Wheeler, challenging her residency, was dismissed today “for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.”. Garvin, a registered Democrat, filed the lawsuit to contest Wheeler’s 2022 Primary Election win; the complaint claims that contrary...
NAACP spars with Leading for our Future PAC over quotes used in single-member district campaign

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – This election cycle has featured a great deal of controversy over mailers, but one particular mailer has attracted more attention than the rest, with the Alachua County Branch NAACP holding a press conference to counter its message and then sending a cease-and-desist letter from the national organization to Stafford Jones, who chairs the Political Action Committee (PAC) that funded the mailers.
November 8 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the Regular Meeting is canceled. Masks for vulnerable citizens are...
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Election Day for the General Election is Tuesday, November 8. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here are some important reminders for voting on Election Day. On Election Day, voters may only vote in-person at their assigned polling place. To...
Critical Conservation Corridor Piece Purchased by Alachua County Forever

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Alachua County Forever, the County’s environmental land acquisition program, has closed on the purchase of 75.77 acres from members of the Carr and McNab families. The closing was held on Friday, November 4, 2022, and represents the culmination of years of partnership by all parties. Funding for this acquisition was provided by the voter-approved Wild Spaces and Public Places one-half-cent sales tax.
Transformation Ministries Alliance is taking applications for membership

TRENTON, Fla. – The Transformation Ministries Alliance, TMA, is taking applications for membership!. For those who haven’t yet heard of us, TMA is an interdenominational network of Christian ministries, churches, counselors, and seasoned allies, which is governed by its membership and is pleased to carry on the traditions begun decades ago by Exodus International and then Hope for Wholeness. Taking on that mantle, TMA continues to minister grace and truth to a world impacted by sex and gender issues. We believe in and experience the saving grace and transforming power of Jesus Christ in our lives as He conforms us more perfectly to His image.
County Environmental Protection Department Receives Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Award

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Environmental Protection Department’s (EPD) Water Resources Program received the Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Award from the Rotary of Downtown Gainesville. The award highlighted Program Manager Stacie Greco’s leadership in developing EPD’s water conservation program, which is a statewide leader for innovative water conservation.
GPD will host Fraud Prevention Meeting on Nov. 15

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host a Fraud Prevention Meeting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 at the GPD Hall of Heroes. The presentation, led by GPD Detective Torres, will help individuals and businesses learn how to protect themselves from fraud and build a network for sharing fraud prevention information.
UF Innovate Honors Innovators at Fifth Standing InnOvation Celebration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – More than 200 innovators and entrepreneurs gathered for UF Innovate | Tech Licensing’s fifth annual Standing InnOvation event to honor and celebrate innovators and their work at the University of Florida in fiscal year 2022. Since its inception in 2018, Standing InnOvation gives a much-deserved...
Jail Booking Log, November 2

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Irrigation is Limited to One Day a Week Beginning November 6

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Irrigation restrictions change Sunday, November 6, 2022. When residents set their clocks back, they should also remember to cut back on their watering. Landscape irrigation will be limited to one day a week in Alachua County. “Landscape irrigation can account for almost 60% of residential...
Teen arrested for stealing thousands of dollars with forged check

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested this morning and charged with simple battery, two counts of cashing a forged check, and two counts of scheming to defraud after allegedly cashing a forged check and attempting to cash a second check. Baker reportedly told a Gainesville...
Pedestrian killed on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A female pedestrian was hit by multiple cars on Archer Road this morning and died from her injuries. At 6:45 a.m., a car traveling eastbound in the inside lane of Archer Road drove through a green light at SW 63rd Boulevard, and at the same time, an unidentified black female walked into the lane of travel while crossing the road southbound. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the car swerved and braked to avoid striking the woman but made minor contact with her, causing her to fall.
GAINESVILLE, FL

