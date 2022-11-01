ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker held without bail

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
A San Francisco judge has ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail.

Adam Lipson, a lawyer for defendant David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on Depape’s behalf during the brief hearing in Superior Court in San Francisco.

It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, allegedly a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories.

The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world just days before the hotly contested midterm elections.

Threats against politicians and election officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warning about rising extremism in the US.

DePape, 42, faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including attempted kidnapping of a US official.

Those charges are outlined in an affidavit detailing the assault, which was largely captured on police body camera imagery after authorities responded to a 911 call from the Pelosis’ Pacific Heights home.

Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape spoke only to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name. He is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

After the hearing, Mr Lipson said he looks forward to providing DePape with a “vigorous defence”. He also said he met DePape on Monday night for the first time and had not seen the police reports yet.

“We’re going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened. We’re going to be looking into Mr DePape’s mental state, and I’m not going to talk any further about that until I have more information,” said Mr Lipson, who noted that a no-bail detainer in state court is a moot point because DePape also has been placed on a federal hold in the case.

The Pelosi family had asked for a Zoom link to be able to watch Tuesday’s proceedings but the judge said she did not get the request ahead of time.

In Washington, US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided a sobering update of security protocols for members of Congress.

He said that although many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by the end of this year, “there is still a lot of work to do”.

“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” he said.

He said the attack on Ms Pelosi’s husband was “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate”.

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members. She swiftly returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalised and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the assault on Paul Pelosi appeared to be premeditated, and she appealed to Americans to “tone down” the political rhetoric.

Ms Jenkins had said on Monday that prosecutors want to keep DePape behind bars because he poses “obvious and severe public safety risks”.

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
UN Security Council rejects Russian call for biological weapons probe

The UN Security Council has overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia got support only from China in...
Arena attack victim ‘totally failed at every stage’, says family

The family of Manchester Arena bombing victim John Atkinson have said he was “totally failed at every stage” as a report found he would have survived but for inadequacies in the emergency response. In a statement released after the inquiry report’s publication on Thursday, Mr Atkinson’s family said...
Remains of missing 70-year-old woman found in north London churchyard

Police have found the remains of a missing 70-year-old woman following the search of a north London churchyard. The Metropolitan Police force said detectives searching for Norma Girolami recovered human remains at Friern Barnet Lane in North Finchley, Barnet, and identification has been confirmed. Ms Girolami, from Highgate in north...
Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of engaging in “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power. About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday. Kyiv mayor Vitali...
Thousands to join protest in capital to demand general election

Thousands of people are set to join a demonstration on Saturday calling for a general election amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis. Campaign group the People’s Assembly said a coalition of trade unions and community organisations will take part in the protest in London, which will include a march around Parliament.
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claiming discrimination

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has said she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out of a laundry room window to get to a bathroom whenever the Bezos family was at home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior...
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan shot

A gunman has opened fire at a campaign lorry carrying Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, injuring him and killing one of his supporters. Mr Khan was hit in the leg but escaped serious harm, party official Asad Umar said. A suspect was immediately arrested at the scene and...
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants

A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally. Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.
I live ‘rent free’ in Rishi Sunak’s head, Jeremy Corbyn tells MPs

Jeremy Corbyn believes he “lives rent free” in Rishi Sunak’s head given the Prime Minister’s repeated reference to him during attacks on Sir Keir Starmer. The former Labour leader criticised Mr Sunak for giving a “wholly inaccurate representation” of his 2019 agenda on national security during Prime Minister’s Questions.
UK Twitter staff given three days to choose representatives ahead of job cuts

Twitter workers who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment. The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff could be axed.
