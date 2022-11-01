In case you haven’t heard, the Alabama football team has an incredibly important game this Saturday. The Tide takes on the Tigers in Baton Rouge @ 6 P.M. central time. Alabama could go a long way to securing a trip to Atlanta with a win against Brian Kelly’s Bayou Bengals. It’s a long time to wait for such an important game and if you’re not careful your wife could try to help you pass the time with things like apple picking, raking the yard, or getting a jump on putting up your Christmas decorations. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of games that could have an impact on the Alabama Football season and are therefore essential viewing. It’s not that you want to watch them, but you HAVE to for the sake of the team. Thank us later!

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO