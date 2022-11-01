ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Watch: New trailer for 'Disenchanted' out now

By Good Morning America
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkkV9_0iuuR8AB00

The official trailer for Disenchanted is here!

The long-awaited Enchanted sequel, premiering this month exclusively on Disney+, reunites Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden and picks up more than 10 years after Adams' Giselle and Dempsey's Robert wed.

The new trailer shows the couple transitioning from city life to the suburbs, which Giselle struggles with, leading her to look to "the magic of Andalasia for help."

In the process, she accidentally ends up "transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy," according to the film's synopsis.

"Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

The trailer also gives a sneak peek at some of the film's new characters, played by a star-studded list of actors, including Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays.

The live-action musical comedy premieres November 18 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
ScreenCrush

A Disney Favorite Returns in New ‘Disenchanted’ Trailer

It’s been 15 long years since the original Enchanted, a clever blend of live-action and Disney animated fairy tale that followed a storybook princess (Amy Adams) who winds up in New York City and experiences some major culture shock. The new sequel, Disenchanted, brings back Adams’ Giselle, along with her metaphorical Prince Charming, played by Patrick Dempsey, as well as several other familiar faces from the original movie, including Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel.
IGN

A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer

From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Looper

Netflix Has Dropped The New Trailer For Dead To Me Season 3

It's been a long time coming, but the end is finally nigh for "Dead to Me" duo Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini). In fact, we're just a couple of weeks away from Netflix dropping the third and final season of the hit dark comedy. And those who've been following the murderous hijinks of Jen and Judy since the first season of "Dead to Me" have no doubt been waiting with bated breath to see how things turn out for the pair.
Looper

The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Bloomed With Some Major Audience Growth

"The White Lotus" was a major hit for HBO and HBO Max when it debuted in 2021. The Mike White-created series follows a series of characters over the course of a week at a tropical resort. The blend of comedy and drama clicked with critics as the series went on to win 10 Emmy Awards, including Best Limited or Anthology Series (per IMDb).
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: 'Father Stu' reborn; New 'Dead to Me' trailer, and more

Season 1 of HBO's original drama series The Last of Us will debut January 15, the cabler announced Wednesday. The series follows Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal as Joel, a smuggler ferrying teenaged Ellie, portrayed by Bella Ramsey, out of a dangerous quarantine zone and across a post-apocalyptic United States. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker -- who respectively voiced Ellie and Joel in the game and its sequel -- have also joined the cast, which includes Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, Anna Torv and Terminator: Dark Fate's Gabriel Luna...
KISS 106

Everything New on HBO Max in November

Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
TEXAS STATE
TechSpot

Amazon reveals first official look at the Fallout TV show

Something to look forward to: Fallout has been making plenty of headlines recently, thanks to the series celebrating its 25th anniversary. The latest piece of news from the post-apocalyptic franchise relates to the upcoming Amazon TV series: Prime Video has shown off the first official image of the show. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Shelley Duvall Returns to Screen as Tormenting Mom in ‘The Forest Hills’ Trailer (Exclusive)

“You’re a fucking murderer, Rico!” That is the first line of dialogue fans of Shelley Duvall can hear her speak after a 20-year absence from the screen, in a new trailer for The Forest Hills, which The Hollywood Reporter is debuting exclusively.More from The Hollywood ReporterShelley Duvall Returns to Acting with 'The Forest Hills' Horror PicJoe Turkel, the Bartender in 'The Shining,' Dies at 94Showtime: Movies Leaving in August The actress, 73, who captivated audiences with idiosyncratic characters like Millie Lammoreaux from 1977’s Three Women and Wendy Torrance in 1980’s The Shining, has returned to acting with a surprise cameo in the...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
Variety

‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut

Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy