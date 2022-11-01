ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

fox7austin.com

Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
LAKEWAY, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas father accused of attacking family, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway as police say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed. Ray Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers responded Friday morning […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas. Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, […]
VON ORMY, TX
fox7austin.com

Person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Austin cat named ‘Evil Meowpac’ after iconic Twitter account

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin Pets Alive!’s newly-available and highly-adoptable cat is named “Evil Meowpac” after the iconic and hilarious Evil Mopac Twitter account. Though a heartwarming nod to Austin’s favorite source for collective traffic commiseration, having “Evil” in this one-year-old cat’s name is a gross misnomer — just take a cursory glance at […]
AUSTIN, TX

