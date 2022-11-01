Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
fox7austin.com
Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.
Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.
The inquiry will help determine whether criminal charges should be brought against responding officers.
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
fox7austin.com
3 teens arrested, several weapons found in vehicle at Hutto HS parking lot
HUTTO, Texas - Three teens were arrested this week after weapons were found in a vehicle in the Hutto High School parking lot. The three teens, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were detained by Hutto ISD police and Hutto police Nov. 3. The three are not associated with Hutto ISD.
fox7austin.com
Police release body cam footage of shootout with man at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have released body camera video of a shootout between officers and a 42-year-old man at a North Austin restaurant. On October 23 at 9:26 p.m. a woman called 9-1-1 and told police she felt threatened by a man carrying a gun near the Aubry Hills apartment complex on North Lamar.
fox7austin.com
Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student, cousin of Vanessa Guillen, dies after being shot in the head
AUSTIN, Texas - 16-year-old Manor High School student Alan Guillen has died after being shot in the head last week. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. Alan was shot in the head on Monday, Oct. 24 and had been at Dell...
SWAT response in south Austin concluded
The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
fox7austin.com
Mother of Hays County teen who died of fentanyl overdose hopes to use billboard to spread awareness
KYLE, Texas - This summer, Janel Rodriguez lost her 15-year-old son, Noah, to a fentanyl overdose. "On August 21, I got a phone call," said Rodriguez. It was the phone call that no parent ever wants to receive. Noah, a student at Johnson High School, was one of four teenagers that reportedly died in Hays County just this summer from fentanyl.
Georgetown man with no next of kin to be cremated. What happens to unclaimed indigent remains?
At Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, commissioners considered authorizing the cremation of Gait in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code.
fox7austin.com
Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway
LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
Texas father accused of attacking family, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway as police say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed. Ray Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers responded Friday morning […]
Two of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas. Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, […]
fox7austin.com
Person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
KCEN TV NBC 6
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
Austin cat named ‘Evil Meowpac’ after iconic Twitter account
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin Pets Alive!’s newly-available and highly-adoptable cat is named “Evil Meowpac” after the iconic and hilarious Evil Mopac Twitter account. Though a heartwarming nod to Austin’s favorite source for collective traffic commiseration, having “Evil” in this one-year-old cat’s name is a gross misnomer — just take a cursory glance at […]
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
