Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Expect a gusty Saturday — wind advisories are up

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another dry day today with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds. There are moderate wind advisories expected to take effect at...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Ravenna Police: Individual identified in Rootstown in connection with 'swatting' incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Making a fake call to have armed officers respond to a scene where nothing's wrong, also known as "swatting," can cause panic and have serious consequences. An individual connected to alleged "swatting" incidents has been identified in Northeast Ohio after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Ravenna Police...
RAVENNA, OH
wksu.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
cleveland19.com

19 First Alert Weather Day: High Winds and warm temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Under mainly grey skies today, winds will be gusting up to 50 mph at times as temperatures rise well into the 70s. Tonight, showers and blustery winds will accompany lows in the low to mid 50s. Along with slowly clearing skies Sunday temperatures will recover into...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
CLEVELAND, OH

