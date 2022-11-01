Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Expect a gusty Saturday — wind advisories are up
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another dry day today with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds. There are moderate wind advisories expected to take effect at...
Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
Hot Chicken Takeover Closes Underperforming Strongsville Location
Opened during the pandemic, the restaurant struggled to gain a footing
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
Ravenna Police: Individual identified in Rootstown in connection with 'swatting' incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Making a fake call to have armed officers respond to a scene where nothing's wrong, also known as "swatting," can cause panic and have serious consequences. An individual connected to alleged "swatting" incidents has been identified in Northeast Ohio after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Ravenna Police...
wksu.org
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: High Winds and warm temperatures
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Under mainly grey skies today, winds will be gusting up to 50 mph at times as temperatures rise well into the 70s. Tonight, showers and blustery winds will accompany lows in the low to mid 50s. Along with slowly clearing skies Sunday temperatures will recover into...
Cleveland Mayor abruptly ends interview when pressed about leaf pickup response
On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb ended an interview with News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan when he was pressed about canceling the leaf pickup program and told how it upset residents.
cleveland19.com
Westlake gets $1.9 million for violent crime reduction; East Cleveland gets $150,000
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Earlier this year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he would take $100 million of the federal dollars given to the state for the Recover Act and create the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Plan. Law enforcement agencies were asked to submit grants to the Office of Criminal...
Shortage of drivers to transport homeless students at Akron Public Schools
One of Northeast Ohio's largest school districts reports it's facing a shortage in two critical areas, yellow school bus drivers and independent contractors hired to transport homeless students and students with different needs to and from school.
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
cleveland19.com
Operation Ten City makes a stop in Cleveland with food giveaway, job fair, business competition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland will become a real center of opportunity on Saturday, as the “Operation Ten City Tour” makes a stop in Cleveland. Bill Winston Ministries is offering the faith based program that’s traveling to 10 cities in 18 months,...
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Air quality advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties
An air quality alert was issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties. The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
Akron student stabbed at school; district responds
A 14-year-old boy was detained by the school's resource officer and taken to the police station for questioning.
