Multiple arrests made after woman and children egged in MBTA station on Halloween

By Clara McCourt
 3 days ago

MBTA police made three arrests which included two Dorchester 16-year-olds.

Police made multiple arrests Halloween night after a woman and her three young children were egged at an MBTA station.

The woman told Transit Police at Ashmont Station that a group of teen boys threw eggs at her and her children. A 16-year-old Dorchester boy was identified as the “main aggressor,” police said. Officers spotted a bowl of eggs next to the boy, who reportedly gave police a fake name and was non-compliant.

The boy eventually assaulted an officer who was attempting to put him into custody. Another Dorchester 16-year-old interfered and was also put into custody, police said. A third assailant, identified as Aaron Maloney-Callender, 29, of Mattapan, became involved and displayed a knife at the officers.

Maloney-Callender was arrested and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The two teens and Maloney-Callender were transported to Transit Police headquarters, police said.

