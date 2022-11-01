ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Audubon County Bridge Project Complete

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon County Roads Department reported this afternoon that the bridge repair project on Falcon Avenue between 190th and 185th Streets is open to traffic. The construction project started on October 18th.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Community Policy