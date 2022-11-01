Audubon County Bridge Project Complete

(Audubon) Zoning changes were a topic of conversation at the Audubon County Board of Supervisors meeting this week. Supervisor’s chairman Doug Sorensen explains the city and county have different policies and one is much more efficient than the other. “If you live in the City of Audubon and you want to build a new house in a commercial zone, you can build residential in an area that’s zoned commercial in the City of Audubon. In Audubon County, not within city limits, that’s not the case. If you want to build a home in a commercial zone you have to get it re-zoned. The zoning process by the time you have a public notice, the zoning board meets, it’s approved by the zoning board, and is certified by the Supervisors takes about a month.”

5 HOURS AGO