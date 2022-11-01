ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

From central PA to the World Series: Harrisburg area natives helping Bryce Harper, other Phillies swing their way through historic postseason

FOX43.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX43.com

Garber helps revamp Phillies bullpen | Get Your Phil

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Lancaster's Gene Garber was raised on a dairy farm in Elizabethtown. If he wasn't in school or working on the farm, you could find him on the diamond. In his senior year, he pitched five one-hitters and was taken in the 20th round of the first MLB Draft by the Pirates.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
FOX43.com

Lucky Phillies fans snag Bryce Harper's Game 3 home run

PHILADELPHIA — A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a World Series game turned into an even more unbelievable experience for two Phillies fans Tuesday night when they caught Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run ball. “As soon as he hit it, we knew," said Andy Hartstein of Laurel, Delaware. "It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy