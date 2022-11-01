ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Death of Mike Zimmer’s son not considered suspicious

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – The death of former Vikings assistant coach Adam Zimmer remains under investigation, but police in the Twin Cities suburb of Mendota Heights say there were no signs of a crime or suspicious circumstances. He was found dead at his home on Monday afternoon. Zimmer, the...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
740thefan.com

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
ROSEVILLE, MN

