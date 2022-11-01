ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Carthage ISD approves $9 million baseball/softball field construction project

By Luke Whitney
 3 days ago

CARTHAGE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Carthage ISD board of trustees voted to approve a $9 million construction of new baseball and softball fields on the Carthage High School campus during a special meeting on Nov. 1.

The project, awarded to Hellas Construction, Inc., is scheduled to begin next week and has a projected completion date of spring 2023. The project will be paid for by the district fund balance, according to the district.

Some of the new features that will come with new fields are:

  • Synthetic turf baseball and softball fields
  • Bullpens
  • Batting cages
  • Fencing
  • Sunken dugouts
  • Scoreboards with video message boards
  • LED field lighting
  • Additional parking lot
  • New access road connecting the visitor football lot
  • A shared tow-behind turf sweeper for the complex
The fields will be constructed on the northeast corner of the property, where the current baseball and softball practice fields are located.

“We are so fortunate to have a school board here in Carthage that is committed to providing our students with an exceptional experience in state-of-the-art facilities,” said Superintendent Jarrod Bitter. “The upgrade of both playing surfaces to synthetic turf will greatly decrease weather-related game cancellations and lost practice time. We are also very excited about having baseball and softball back on campus, creating that true home field advantage for our kids in an exceptional facility.”

The CHS baseball and softball teams currently play their games at the City of Carthage Ballpark through an agreement with the City of Carthage and Panola College.

