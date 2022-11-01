ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeoff Was Caught In ‘Crossfire’ During Bowling Alley Shootout, Friends Believe

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C67aP_0iuuQ4We00
mega

Takeoff s friends believe the rapper was not the target of the fatal shooting that went down at a Houston bowling alley on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, the current theory within Takeoff’s inner circle is that the rapper was caught in the “crossfire.” We’re told they do not believe the rapper was arguing with the suspect before being shot .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlBAE_0iuuQ4We00
mega

“Whatever happened, it didn’t have to do with Takeoff,” a source said. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff and Quavo were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston hanging out with friends while in town.

Hours before the fatal shooting, the two were seen in good spirits inside the venue playing dice. In his last photo, Takeoff was seen smiling from ear to ear while posing for a photo with a fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnYGh_0iuuQ4We00
mega

Later in the night, we're told Quavo stepped outside of the bowling alley when the shooting went down. Cops were called to the scene around 2:30 AM.

Two other people were injured in the shooting but have yet to be identified. The victims were rushed to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. Quavo was not one of the people injured.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in the initial 911 call the caller said they heard gunshots and people screaming for help. In another video, obtained by TMZ , Quavo can be seen standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with the 911 operator.

Quavo can be heard pleading with the operator to give instructions on what to do. Sources said a woman at the scene said she was a nurse and had attempted to help Takeoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7g6e_0iuuQ4We00
mega

Quavo could be heard asking “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?”

Earlier in the night, Quavo was seen driving around the town with Jas Prince , who had been celebrating his birthday. Sources tell us that Jas was not with the Migos members at the bowling alley.

Takeoff was one-third of Migos with his uncle being Quavo and Offset his cousin. Offset recently left the group to work on solo projects. The two Migos members have yet to speak out about Takeoff’s death.

