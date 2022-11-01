Read full article on original website
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Decatur, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hartselle Enquirer
Drive, determination fuel Amber Deline’s coaching career
Basketball has been a way of life for Hartselle girls basketball coach Amber Deline. She grew up in the small community of Hackleburg, playing against her older brother, Rod. “He never took it easy on me,” Deline said. “I would spend hours practicing on a dirt court at our house trying to figure out how to score on him.”
wbrc.com
Addison volleyball adds another state title to its dynasty
ADDISON, Ala. (WBRC) - Winning state titles is nothing new for the Addison High School volleyball team. It’s safe to say the Bulldogs continue to build a dynasty after winning the program’s 14th overall state title. Addison claimed their third consecutive title following the 2022 season and a straight sets win against Covenant Christian in the 1A championship game.
Mississippi Valley State punches back, beats Alabama AM
Mississippi Valley finally found its way into the win column by knocking off Alabama A&M on Thursday. The post Mississippi Valley State punches back, beats Alabama A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Franklin County Times
Three teams head to football postseason
Three teams will continue their football season in the playoffs this week. Russellville will host Boaz. Phil Campbell will go on the road to Madison Academy. Red Bay will travel to Fyffe. Russellville (6-4) hosts Boaz (4-6) Winning Class 5A Region 8, Russellville will host the Boaz Pirates, the fourth...
Hartselle Enquirer
She’s got the beat: Hartselle senior Kenzie Barrier commands the band
Directing the Hartselle High School marching band every Friday night, either at J.P. Cain Stadium or on the road is Hartselle senior Kenzie Barrier. “It’s definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s also the most rewarding,” the 17-year-old honor student said. “It’s been my dream since freshman year, so it’s like all my dreams are coming true.”
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Guntersville gives up some stout limits on Day 1
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The weather was beautiful on Lake Guntersville, but the bite was tough for many anglers on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. Still, some big bass made it on stage, and seven bags over 20 pounds were weighed. Those that located quality fish were propelled high up the leaderboard, and stand a solid chance to fish in the Top 10 on Saturday.
fsrmagazine.com
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is now officially open at Bridge Street Town Centre. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands, PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse, to create a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. Bridge Street Town Centre is the premier lifestyle development in the region with tenants including Apple, Lululemon, PANDORA and Sephora. In partnership with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, PBR Lockhart Smokehouse joins a collection of first-class retailers and restaurants at the property in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama.
Veterans Day Events around the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Various cities, schools, and organizations in the Tennessee Valley will honor veterans with events on and around Veterans Day. Huntsville will honor our country's veterans with a grand parade. The parade route includes the Veterans Memorial on Monroe Street. Huntsville Veterans Week Events. Saturday, November 5.
Huntsville barbershop offers free haircuts to veterans, first responders, and military
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The word free may be one you don't hear often. However, Taylor's Barbershop is changing that on Nov. 5. Owner and Master Barber, Ollie Taylor said, the Barbershop will be offering free haircuts as a small token to show support and gratitude for those who selflessly serve. "We wanted to include some of our first responders and active military, you know, firemen, policemen, and then include them and show them some respect for what they've done for us and the community."
WAAY-TV
Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama
The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
NW-SCC to host Social Services Fair this Saturday on Shoals campus
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — The Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) TRIO Upward Bound (UB) programs will host a Social Services Fair this Saturday (11/5) for the public in the Patriot Center (gym) on the Shoals campus from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. According to NW-SCC President Dr. Jeff Goodwin, the...
Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
Alabama Media Group to stop publishing newspapers, including Huntsville Times, in 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a fan of the print edition of the Huntsville Times, you only have a few more months to hold it in your hands and read it. Alabama Media Group, which publishes Huntsville Times, Birmingham News, Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press, announced that it is moving to digital-only in February 2023.
WAAY-TV
Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules
Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
Support local business and SHOP LOCAL-OPOLY this holiday season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is excited to announce the start of a new ‘shop local’ campaign called SHOP LOCAL-OPOLY. This campaign will offer participants the opportunity to be put in a drawing to win up to $650 worth of gift cards from our local businesses!
Caregiver College returns
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Do you help to care for a family member or friend who is frail or disabled? Well, the Caregiver College program may just be for you. The 7th annual caregiver college is a free and public daylong event that celebrates caregivers. The purpose of the event...
1 killed, 3 injured in Decatur house fire Friday morning
A house fire has turned fatal Friday morning, according to Morgan County officials.
WAAY-TV
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets Huntsville grand opening
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is ready to open in Huntsville. The community is invited to a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon cutting at the restaurant located at 455 The Bridge Street, Suite 120, in Bridge Street Town Centre. The official grand opening follows at 11 a.m. According to a news release: "PBR...
Huntsville Career Center hosts job fair for Walmart
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Career Center is hosting a job fair for Walmart Thursday, November 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Huntsville Career Center. The event is free to all jobseekers. Positions include:. Cashiers. Online Orders Associates. Daytime Stockers. Overnight Stockers. General Merchandisers. Fresh Food...
