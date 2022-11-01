ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

beWellnm enrollment begins for 2023

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSqLW_0iuuPm7S00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans in need of health insurance can now sign up through the state exchange. BeWellnm has begun its enrollment period for 2023, giving people a chance to get low-cost or no-cost insurance starting on the first of the year.

Officials say this year, the state will be lowering monthly payments, copays, and deductibles through the Marketplace Affordability Program, which the legislature approved in 2021, as well as the Federal Inflation Reduction Act.

New Mexico braces for exodus from Medicaid insurance

They also want to make sure New Mexicans are prepared when the COVDI Public Health Emergency finally ends. “We expect that to happen in January, middle of January 2023,” says Heather Korbulic, the interim CEO of beWellnm. “So we want to make sure that New Mexicans know we will, beWellnm will be available to them if they find themselves transitioning off Medicaid.”

The open enrollment period ends on January 15. More information is available on the beWellnm website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

October brings new high for New Mexico cannabis sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis industry has continued to grow. Recreational sales in October passed $25 million, according to data from the Cannabis Control Division, setting a new record. The latest data from the state shows that the 507 dispensaries across New Mexico made a total of 875,504 transactions. Among those, retailers sold $25,033,997.39 […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Molina aims to improve healthcare access for New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Molina healthcare is hoping to improve healthcare access for New Mexicans. The MolinaCares for Families initiative puts a focus on mothers, newborns, individuals with behavioral health needs and people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness. The initiative is an investment of over $400,000 in grants to organizations with the goal of removing barriers […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s record on the economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The latest KRQE News 13 poll shows that the economy is the number one issue for many New Mexican voters. And in a recent ad, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham touts the economic progress her administration has made. But what are the facts? KRQE News 13 is looking into the gubernatorial […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s moves into the home stretch by saying “I believe we can get better” in what […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Has the Powerball jackpot ever been won in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nationwide Powerball jackpot at at a record level, you might be wondering what your chances of winning are. The odds are incredibly low, but it wouldn’t be the first time a winning ticket was sold in New Mexico. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KRQE News 13

AAA reports downtrend in NM gas prices

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices in New Mexico are beginning to trend downward, according to AAA. Right now, the statewide average is $3.55 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s five cents less than this day last week, but 19 cents more a gallon than this day last year. Drivers in Farmington are paying the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

How to celebrate Fountain Pen Day in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is Fountain Pen Day, a great day to enjoy the beauty of writing and recognize the long history we have of the art form right here in New Mexico. Historian Raffi Andonian came by to talk about the history of the fountain pen and says the Petroglyphs of New Mexico connect […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy