Framingham, MA

Flyers Seeded #13 in Division 1 Soccer Tourney

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team is seeded #13 out of 41 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Flyers finished the regular season with a record of 11-4-3 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Framingham will play #20 Andover High, who...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Redhawks Seeded #10 in MIAA Division 1 Tournament

NATICK – The Natick High field hockey team is seeded #10 out of 34 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Redhawks finished the regular season with a record of 11-3-2 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Natick will play #23 King Phillip Regional...
NATICK, MA
Bruce Douglas Golden, 81

NATICK – Bruce Douglas Golden, 81, of Natick, passed away on October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Rosemarie R. (Larrabee) Golden. Devoted father of Kim Kowalewski & her husband Tony of Natick and Chris Golden & his wife Lisa of Natick. Dear brother of Mickey Golden of Natick and the late Linda Egan. Loving grandfather of Irina Kowalewski, Kyle Golden, and Nicholas Golden.
NATICK, MA
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire

WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
