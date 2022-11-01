Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top-Seeded Framingham States Loses To Bears in OT Via Penalty Kicks
FRAMINGHAM – After playing to a 1-1 tie through overtime, the top seeded Framingham State University men’s soccer team was eliminated from the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Tournament as fourth seed Bridgewater State University held a 5-4 edge in penalty kicks tonight, November 4, at Maple Street Field.
Cub Scout Pack 12 Framingham Welcomes Kids in Grades K-5
FRAMINGHAM – With fall sports coming to an end, Cub Scouts is the perfect winter activity for Framingham families. Want to check it out? Pack 12 is currently accepting new members—just stop by Plymouth Church on Monday, November 7, at 6 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for...
Flyers Seeded #13 in Division 1 Soccer Tourney
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team is seeded #13 out of 41 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Flyers finished the regular season with a record of 11-4-3 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Framingham will play #20 Andover High, who...
Photo of the Day: 2022 Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Hall of Fame Foundation held its 4th Annual Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight, November 4 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Five of the six athletes being inducted attended the ceremony. Inducted was Steve Burton, Allison Manzella, Shaunna...
Natick Girls Soccer Seeded #6 in MIAA Tournament
NATICK – The Natick High girls soccer team is seeded #6 out of 41 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Redhawks finished the regular season with a record of 13-3-2 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Natick will play the winner of the...
Framingham High Seeded #7 in MIAA Division 1 Soccer Tournament
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys soccer team is seeded #7 out of 41 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Flyers finished the regular season with a record of 11-2-5 and have a first round bye in the tourney. The boys, under head coach Dan Avery,...
Framingham Elks Riders Donate $5,000 To Framingham Police Athletic League
FRAMINGHAM – Members of the Framingham Elks Lodge #1264 and the Framingham Elks Riders presented a check to the Framingham Police Athletic League today, November 4. Framingham Elks Rider Jerry Blanchette presented the check to Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker. Framingham Elks held their 3rd Annual Ride for Framingham...
Redhawks Seeded #10 in MIAA Division 1 Tournament
NATICK – The Natick High field hockey team is seeded #10 out of 34 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Redhawks finished the regular season with a record of 11-3-2 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Natick will play #23 King Phillip Regional...
Bruce Douglas Golden, 81
NATICK – Bruce Douglas Golden, 81, of Natick, passed away on October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Rosemarie R. (Larrabee) Golden. Devoted father of Kim Kowalewski & her husband Tony of Natick and Chris Golden & his wife Lisa of Natick. Dear brother of Mickey Golden of Natick and the late Linda Egan. Loving grandfather of Irina Kowalewski, Kyle Golden, and Nicholas Golden.
Framingham Police: Man Visits Store Twice & Steals $3,900 in Jackets
FRAMINGHAM – A man visited a Shoppers World store on two consecutive days, and left with more than $3,900 in jackets, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. On October 31, the man visited TJ Maxx at 1 Shoppers World in Framingham, and stole several jackets valued at $2,650, said Lt. Mickens.
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Man on 2nd Offense For Drunk Driving
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man for his second offense for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol yesterday, November 3. Police arrested at 2:55 a.m. at 1265 Worcester Road Robin Boteo, 36, of 26 Francis Street of Marlborough. “Boteo was observed operating on...
City of Framingham To Hold Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on November 11 at 11 a.m. in Nevins Hall inside the Memorial Building. The City will bestow 10 Medals of Liberty to Gold Star families during the ceremony. More details will be released by the City later.
Santos & Leisman Dessert Join Foundation For MetroWest Board
NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the Board of Trustees. Jennifer Leisman Dessert (Weston) a principal at Leisman Insurance Agency, and Craig Santos (Framingham), a senior director at MathWorks join our Board of 19 other members. The two...
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire
WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Framingham Police: Dump Truck Strikes Post on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A private, non-city dump truck struck a light pole on Route 9 on Halloween, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 4:27 a.m. on October 31 at 50 Worcester Road. There was damage to the light pole, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries,...
Framingham Police Hosting ‘Be In the Know’ Event November 16
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police are inviting parents and community members to attend “be in the know” event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, attendees can learn about what drugs are on the streets, how to get help for someone at risk, and what services are available.
Framingham Police & Fire Investigating Portable Toilet Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire were called to Fuller Middle School at 1 a.m. yesterday, November 2. Framingham firefighters found a portable toilet on fire at 31 Flagg Drive. Last month, a portable toilet at Bowditch Field was set on fire. Framingham Police & Fire have no...
Cambridge-Newton-Framingham Ranked #3 in Country For Best City After Service as a Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – The hub of Cambridge-Newton-Framingham came in #3 across the nation as a place for veterans to live after they complete their service, according to a new survey by NavyFederal.org. Every year more than 250,000 military members transition out of service. The transition back to civilian life has...
The 200 Foundation Challenging People To Fill a Bag For MetroWest Food Pantries
FRAMINGHAM – As Thanksgiving and the holidays approach, the need at MetroWest food banks increases. With individuals and families still struggling coming out of the pandemic, and food prices constantly increasing, many are having a hard time buying weekly groceries. Inflation has impacted food shopping for many. Food insecurity...
Raymond Keith McKinnon, 66, Capital Group Properties Management
MARLBOROUGH – Raymond Keith McKinnon, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2022. Born in Milton, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of Grace (Blacklock) McKinnon of Milton, (George Thornborrow) and the late John McKinnon. Keith attended Milton District High School in Milton, Ontario. He enjoyed many years...
