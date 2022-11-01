Read full article on original website
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
WOOD
Consumers Energy Foundation announces $500,000 in grants for basic needs assistance to Food Bank Council of Michigan, Michigan Association of United Ways
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The Consumers Energy Foundation announced today $500,000 in grant funding to help two statewide organizations — the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) and the Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) — to provide direct assistance and necessities to Michiganders. The grant funding is part of the Consumers Energy Foundation’s commitment to investing in Michigan’s people and addressing critical and emergent needs in a meaningful way.
Michigan has 32 marijuana proposals on local ballots. Some have murky origins
There’s a record number of local marijuana-related initiatives or proposals set to appear on ballots across Michigan Nov. 8. The vast majority are petition-based proposals, some with unclear origins. Of 32 ballot proposals reviewed by MLive, if approved, five would block recreational marijuana businesses; 22 would allow recreational marijuana...
WWMTCw
Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception
LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
Whitmer rallies supporters in Muskegon Heights as polls tighten in governor race
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Whitmer Campaign rallied supporters in Muskegon Heights alongside a slate of other prominent democratic hopefuls Tuesday morning. The appearance, a leg of the campaign’s ‘Getting Things Done Tour,’ saw dozens of supporters, staffers and community leaders in attendance. Whitmer, introduced by...
WILX-TV
Wyatt Law gives updated protections for children in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer updated people on the protections of Wyatt’s Law to Michigan’s Central Registry for Child Abuse and Neglect. Whitmer signed a bill in May that would allow parents and child-caring employers like schools to more easily get information on a person’s history so they can better protect children. The law went into effect on Tuesday.
Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
Major shift seen in Michigan housing market
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say if you’re looking to buy a house in Michigan, now might be the time. “The market is changing. It hasn’t completely changed yet, but I think it’s for the better, really, for both sides,” said Jordan Waters, a realtor at Exit Realty. David Hall, president and CEO of Hall […]
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
bridgemi.com
Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan
Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van
OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
Old playoff foes square off again on the season finale of the Blitz
The high school football playoffs have reached the district final round and Mona Shores will play Forest Hills Central in the postseason for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
