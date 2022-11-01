Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote
Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton shares which QB he would love to coach on 'Manningcast'
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Hope For Potential With Latest Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first move of the offseason by acquiring infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Fermin’s contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, right-handed pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen were activated from the...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant reportedly got technical foul for savage comment to referee
Ja Morant apparently got a referee in his feelings on Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant received a technical foul in the first half of his team’s 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole spoke with a fan sitting courtside who revealed what Morant said to earn the T — Morant asked the ref if he was playing FanDuel.
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Gives Update On Josh McDaniels’ Job Status
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having an awful season with his team. While this is his second run as an NFL head coach, nothing is going any differently from his first run as a head coach. However, there’s an update on McDaniels’ job status with the Raiders....
Yardbarker
Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
Yardbarker
Jeff Saturday reveals what Jim Irsay said to him in first phone call
The NFL world was stunned on Monday when the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich and replaced him with Jeff Saturday, and it sounds like the franchise legend only found out very recently that he was in line for the job. Saturday says he first heard from Irsay during the Colts’...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker
The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Yardbarker
Cardinals GM Gives Tommy Edman The Ultimate Endorsement
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is projected to have a big offseason. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis finds itself in need of a middle of the order bat and a catcher. While several Cardinals fans have expressed their wishes of signing one...
Yardbarker
Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
Yardbarker
Former Bears wide receiver signs with the 49ers practice squad
A former Bears wide receiver was signed to the 49ers practice squad. The Chicago Bears have recently seen some former talent at the wide receiver position land jobs elsewhere. The Bears unit has been upgraded recently with the addition of Chase Claypool. However, the team doesn’t have great wide receiver play outside of Darnell Mooney and Claypool. Some former Bears players the team had to cut for performance reasons are finding another chance as the league continues to add injuries in the 17-game regular season.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Points Out Interesting Catcher Connection
As the 2022-2023 MLB offseason gets underway, the St. Louis Cardinals are set to officially begin life without Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, both of whom retired at the end of the season. So, with that in mind, the Cardinals have made it a top priority to find a frontline...
Yardbarker
2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly
This continues my series of grades for the Atlanta Braves, breaking them up into three groups — the good, the okay, and the ugly. If you missed the first two installments of this series, follow the links below. The 2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly. I don’t think...
Yardbarker
Returning Lakers Star Is Preparing To Play
Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers need any sort of help they can get. Things are so bad for the storied franchise that they’d probably give the team ball boys a few minutes on the court if it helped them secure a W. The team is shockingly sitting at...
