Chester County Awards Grant to ChristianaCare to Support Reopening of Shuttered Jennersville Hospital
ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the American Rescue Fund Plan Act by Chester County to support reopening the shuttered Jennersville Hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Delaware-based health system will use these funds for upgrades at West Grove campus, including information technology,...
Bradford White Corp. Remains Fired Up in Its Advocacy of Skilled Trade Careers in HVAC and Plumbing
Industry Forward initiative from Bradford White seeks to encourage careers in the trades. Bradford White Corp. — the Ambler-based manufacturer of water heaters and boilers — continues its ongoing initiative to promote the trades to the workforce of tomorrow. Under a charitable giving initiative titled Industry Forward, it promotes the wide variety of skilled labor opportunities available in the plumbing and HVAC industry that can lead to rewarding, long-term careers.
Holiday Engagements Mean Spring-Summer Weddings, A Montgomery County Specialty
13 Montgomery County sites make the WeddingWire list of top-rated venues; with holiday-related engagements soon to be unfolding, the timing for this information is apt. The 2022 Montgomery County holiday season will assuredly yield an engagement ring or two wrapped in red-green paper and presented to a loved one. After all the congratulations, the to-do list then kicks in, which means the hunt for a venue. Fortunately, WeddingWire has a list of top-rated places for perfect 2023 matrimonial events.
Villanova’s School of Business, College of Nursing to Jointly Offer New Certificate Program for Healthcare Leaders
Two of the schools that comprise the core of Villanova University’s vibrant academic community have joined forces to launch an online executive education program to provide healthcare leaders with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to manage the increasing complexities of the healthcare landscape. The Villanova School of Business...
phlcouncil.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER
Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
PA Youth Vote, Having Spurred Young Adults to Cast Votes in Phila., Turns Its Attention to Montgomery County
A group of students at The Fine Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush in Phila. have been hired by PA Youth Vote for a bipartisan school effort to promote voting; the organization's next move has been announced as Montgomery County. PA Youth Vote — a nonpartisan, regional nonprofit that works to...
delawarepublic.org
Salvation Army to dedicate new campus in Wilmington
The new Salvation Army campus on Wilmington’s Riverfront will be dedicated Saturday. The new campus is on South Walnut Street - not far from its old home on South Market and right up the street from the Chase Fieldhouse. “It’s a beautiful location, across from the (Christina) River where...
Penn Community Bank Contributes $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties
Penn Community Bank's support to Habitat for Humanity is designed to encourage homeownership in Montgomery and Delaware Counties. Penn Community Bank has contributed $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties (Habitat MontDelCo). The donation aligns with its home-ownership programs: Home Buying, Almost Home Financial Empowerment, and Neighborhood Revitalization programs.
Commissioner Ken Lawrence on Hunger Issue Experiment: ‘You Can’t Eat Well on $4.75 a Day’
Attendees at a recent forum at Salem Baptist Church, Abington, discussed the county's hunger issue. A recent event to highlight the hunger issue in Montgomery County yielded a startling first-hand account from County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr. Rachel Ravinia captured his admission, revealed at Salem Baptist Church in Abington, in The Reporter.
Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey
While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
The Annual CF Climb, Oldest Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Fundraiser, Set for Nov. 12 at at Lincoln Financial Field
A test of endurance will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 12 during the 35th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter Philadelphia CF Climb. The endurance stair climb event, one of the foundation’s oldest events, involves participants running through the stands at the Linc....
These Chester County Donut Shops Take Sweet to the Next Level
Three Chester County donut shops that have made their way among the region’s best will satiate your donut needs whether you are looking for traditional glazed or one of the new, over-the-top flavors, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today.
Judge Keeps DCMH Injunction but Crozer Health can Plan
An injunction still bars Crozer Health from closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital but it can proceed with planning for its conversion to a behavioral health hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Court of Common Pleas Court Judge Robert J. Shenkin denied Crozer Health’s motion to lift an injunction...
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit
Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017.Image via Philadelphia Business Journal, Pottstown Hospital. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems (CHS) over the 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
deastrecord.com
East to Undergo Renovations
Starting this spring the renovations for the Downingtown East high school will begin. KCBA architects have been designing a new wing for the school. They are currently in the process of finalizing the school’s design which should be complete by February 2023. The target completion date for renovations is in the fall of 2024.
Montgomery County Leadership: Ben Fileccia, SVP of Strategy and Engagement at the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association
Ben Fileccia, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Engagement at the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, spoke with MONTCO Today about the hospitality “gene” he got from his grandfather and brother and how he got his start in the restaurant industry after an unsuccessful business venture. Fileccia also...
Jefferson Announces Gift to Name New Facility: The Honickman Center
$50 Million Gift Will Transform the Patient Experience. , in support of its new 19-story medical building rising at. . The building will be named the Honickman Center and will serve as an integral component in. Jefferson Health's. strategy to improve healthcare delivery by blending physical and virtual care. Upon...
These 14 Venues in Chester County Are Rated Among the Region’s Best for Hosting Weddings
Newlyweds in the Philadelphia region have chosen 14 venues in Chester County for this year’s 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards, according to WeddingWire. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who display excellence in every aspect of their work, including quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are then picked based solely on the reviews provided by more than one million WeddingWire couples.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Hats Off to a Hatfield Gem
414 Elizabeth Way, Hatfield, is a five-bedroom beauty whose elegance is balanced perfectly with practicality. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 2007. The foyer benefits from two stories of windows placed to bathe it in natural light. =. =. The oversized chef’s kitchen has a decidedly Italian-villa feel....
