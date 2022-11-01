Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Spotted At A Halloween Party Together As Relationship Heats Up

mega

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at a Halloween party together as their romance heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rumors that the Titanic actor and supermodel were a new item began shortly after the 47-year-old actor ended his relationship with longtime girlfriend Camilla Morrone , shortly after she turned 25.

The couple was spotted at the Circoloco's Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Dressed for the festive night out, Leo was described as a "half monster, half zombie," and donned a scary mask for the occasion.

Hadid was joined by her sister, Bella , as well as fellow model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad . The crew was said to have arrived in a party bus together.

"Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking," said an insider, "The group got bottle service."

Since first being linked together in September of this year, an insider told Page Six at that time that the two are, "getting to know each other," and plan on, "taking it slow."

The insider added that, like at the Halloween party, the two were reportedly hanging out mostly with groups of friends but have shared one-on-one time together.

In the past couple of weeks, a source confirmed their relationship to Entertainment Tonight, and stated that the model and actor are "fully seeing each other."

The confirmation came after Leo was spotted in Milan, where many believed he went to support his new girlfriend for Milan Fashion Week.

Prior to the romance rumors with Hadid, DiCaprio was on the receiving end of backlash and memes which poked fun at the actor's dating history — mostly for his record on breaking up with former partners after they hit the 25-years-old milestone.

Hadid, however, breaks the mold by being 27 years old, as well as a mom to a son Khai , who she shares with former One Direction star Zayn Malik . The musician and model called it quits in October 2021.