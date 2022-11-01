ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Warrants Obtained for Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) WGNS has an update to a news story we told listeners and viewers about this past week. Evidently, authorities have been able to identify and locate two individuals who were believed be tied to a fraud case. That case started on October 4th, when MPD officers were called to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after two individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check as real. They were also accused of using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
fox17.com

Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI UPDATE: Missing Teenager Safely Located

(MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A 19-year-old woman who was reported under an “Endangered Child Alert” as missing has been located, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday. The original alert was initiated by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in orchestration with the TBI. 5-Days after Michaelle Van...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
wgnsradio.com

New Sheriff's Deputies in Rutherford County

Seven experienced law enforcement officers with various backgrounds recently joined the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Deputy Chief Britt Reed welcomed the officers and presented them with their badges. “We try to operate as a family,” Fitzhugh said of the Sheriff’s Office with more than 500...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August. Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.
SMYRNA, TN
WTVF

Metro police attempt to ID Truist Bank robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank Thursday morning in the midtown area. The unidentified man wearing a baseball hat, mask and a Champion sweatshirt went into a Truist Bank in the 1600 block of 21st Ave S just after 11 a.m., passed a note to a teller demanding money and said he was armed, says Metro police.
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

