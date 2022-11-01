Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Warrants Obtained for Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) WGNS has an update to a news story we told listeners and viewers about this past week. Evidently, authorities have been able to identify and locate two individuals who were believed be tied to a fraud case. That case started on October 4th, when MPD officers were called to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after two individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check as real. They were also accused of using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification.
Duo Allegedly Shoplifted $2,000 Worth of Medication from Murfreesboro Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) MPD Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that occurred on October 29th. The theft in question was reported at the Walmart store on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street (HWY 231S). According to police, an unidentified male and female made...
Recently discharged Saint Thomas patient reportedly stole ambulance
A man has been charged after reportedly stealing an ambulance from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital last month.
Gallatin Police Looking for Lorando Burrow Wanted on Domestic Assault Warrants
The Gallatin Police Department would like your help in finding Lorando Burrow. Burrow has domestic assault warrants on file with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. Please contact Officer Moss or the Gallatin Police Department with any information about this case. [email protected] or 615-452-1313.
SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following days of searching
After five days, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has announced the search for Michaelle Van Kleef is over. The 19-year-old was reportedly found safe on Friday.
Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
TBI UPDATE: Missing Teenager Safely Located
(MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A 19-year-old woman who was reported under an “Endangered Child Alert” as missing has been located, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday. The original alert was initiated by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in orchestration with the TBI. 5-Days after Michaelle Van...
Teenage driver wanted for multiple charges after deadly West Nashville hit-and-run
Police are asking for the Nashville community's help to track down a teenager wanted in connection with a June hit-and-run that left one person dead and three others injured.
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
Pedestrian Struck Twice on Dickerson Pike Yesterday Dies at Hospital
November 3, 2022 – The pedestrian hit by two vehicles last night on Dickerson Pike in front of Hunters Lane High School died today at the hospital. Treondois Farmer Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway when a northbound black Nissan Murano struck him. He was then struck by a silver sedan behind the Nissan.
New Sheriff's Deputies in Rutherford County
Seven experienced law enforcement officers with various backgrounds recently joined the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Deputy Chief Britt Reed welcomed the officers and presented them with their badges. “We try to operate as a family,” Fitzhugh said of the Sheriff’s Office with more than 500...
Person dies after arriving at Nashville hospital with gunshot wound
An investigation is underway in Nashville after a shooting victim died at the hospital Friday.
Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August. Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.
Metro police attempt to ID Truist Bank robbery suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank Thursday morning in the midtown area. The unidentified man wearing a baseball hat, mask and a Champion sweatshirt went into a Truist Bank in the 1600 block of 21st Ave S just after 11 a.m., passed a note to a teller demanding money and said he was armed, says Metro police.
Man sought for allegedly trying to rob bank in Hillsboro Village
Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a bank in Hillsboro Village Thursday morning.
Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
Teen boy facing robbery charge after Nashville carjacking
A teenager was taken into custody Tuesday night after being accused of carjacking a pizza delivery man outside of a Nashville apartment.
