Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
Man who killed fiance on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
NOLA.com
Republicans hammer Democrats on crime; John Bel Edwards says Louisiana proves them wrong
Ahead of next week's midterm elections and with 2023’s governor’s race looming, Louisiana Republicans have sought to stoke voters’ fears about crime by attacking criminal justice reform — part of a messaging strategy employed nationally by GOP candidates up and down ballots. Gov. John Bel Edwards...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on November 2, 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Betty Arrington, a/k/a “Betty Callie Arrington,” a/k/a “Betty Francis C Miller,” a/k/a “Betty Miller” (“Arrington”), age 73, to three years probation, of which she must serve six months of home detention. Arrington was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $164,270.90.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023
Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
NOLA.com
Louisiana prison's lockdown conditions violate inmates' rights, are 'mental torture,' judge says
A federal judge has ruled that a Louisiana prison violated the constitutional rights of inmates held in extended lockdown by "exposing them to mental torture" and depriving them of adequate mental health care. Western District of Louisiana Judge Elizabeth Foote wrote in a 165-page opinion that the conditions and practices...
WWL-TV
Juvenile sent to death row
NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because of he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
NOLA.com
Baby died from fentanyl 10 days after Louisiana social workers were warned about family
One week before baby Jahrei Paul died on Halloween in Baton Rouge, someone called Louisiana’s child welfare hotline to warn that he and his siblings needed help. Paul’s mother and grandmother were using drugs, a caller said. They conveyed an urgent, and prescient, concern: “Y’all need to just go out there before another child dies.”
Man charged in indecent behavior case in Terrebonne Parish
Cops report a man from Gibson, Louisiana is facing charges after what detectives say was indecent communications with a child. “Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Gibson man has been arrested…
‘One moment can cost you the rest of your life:’ Woman shares story marking 5 years since Louisiana’s Criminal Justice Reform package signed into law
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has been on a statewide tour to mark the five-year anniversary of Louisiana’s bi-partisan Criminal Justice Reform Package. Many of the 10 bills of the criminal justice reform package took effect on November 1, 2017. And some people are turning...
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
cenlanow.com
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
WDSU
New Orleans teacher, two others found dead in Airbnb in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is searching for answers after their loved one died under mysterious circumstances in Mexico over the weekend. Courtez Hall was a social studies teacher at KIPP Morial School. "My son was a joyous child," said Ceola Hall, Courtez's mother. "He loved me,...
NOLA.com
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NOLA.com
Northshore Business Council diving into School Board election with mailer
In an unprecedented move, the Northshore Business Council is diving into the Nov. 8 St. Tammany Parish School Board elections, hiring a political consultant and sending a mailer to chronic voters last week that points to plummeting school district performance rankings and lists candidates who have said they will support the business group's menu for improving schools.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish School Board taking steps to ban critical race theory
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board is taking steps to ban critical race theory in schools. The St. Tammany Parish School Board introduced a resolution Thursday night prohibiting the use of critical race theory in classrooms in the parish. A new release confirmed that...
theadvocate.com
John Bel Edwards to request probe of youth jail plagued by suicides, alleged abuse by guards
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to call for a probe into a Red River Parish youth jail where a recent New York Times report called attention to years of allegations that guards raped incarcerated children, failed to respond to suicide attempts and operated with impunity from administrators and law enforcement.
Comments / 5