Jefferson Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on November 2, 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Betty Arrington, a/k/a “Betty Callie Arrington,” a/k/a “Betty Francis C Miller,” a/k/a “Betty Miller” (“Arrington”), age 73, to three years probation, of which she must serve six months of home detention. Arrington was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $164,270.90.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023

Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Juvenile sent to death row

NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because of he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
ANGOLA, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19

MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire

I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Northshore Business Council diving into School Board election with mailer

In an unprecedented move, the Northshore Business Council is diving into the Nov. 8 St. Tammany Parish School Board elections, hiring a political consultant and sending a mailer to chronic voters last week that points to plummeting school district performance rankings and lists candidates who have said they will support the business group's menu for improving schools.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

