New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release
An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.
New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today and Has an 88 Metacritic Score
Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game; a game that literally just released today and currently boasts a very impressive Metacritic score of 88. How long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it's available across all versions of the subscription service: Cloud, Console, and PC. It also doesn't matter what tier you're subscribed to -- standard or Ultimate -- as it's available via both.
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Frustrates Players by Removing Another Feature
Just after removing one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's core gameplay features due to a bug, another feature has been removed with players struggling to find an explanation for this one. Activision has apparently disabled Steam Family Sharing on the Steam version of the game which makes it so that those who were planning on using that feature to share the game will no longer be able to do so. The removal occurred without warning, and now that the feature is gone, players want it back.
Nintendo Adds Warning to Original Mario Party 24 Years Later
A new Nintendo Switch Online update went live yesterday for all Expansion Pack subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED and it added both the first Mario Party game and its first sequel to the subscription service's growing library of N64 games. As you would expect, both games are playable in their original glory, but there is something new; a warning about how to play them.
Edens Zero Readies for Season 2 With New Poster
Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.
Classic PS3 Series Revealed for PlayStation Plus Premium Library
PlayStation is bringing a classic series from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 eras to the PS5 via the console's PlayStation Plus Premium library. Earlier this year, Sony found a way to deliver a much requested feature to its fans on modern consoles. For years, many have asked for generational backward compatibility beyond just the PS4. While it's not quite the same as Xbox's backward compatibility, PlayStation has made it so fans can access a wide spanning library of games from across the various generations of consoles, including the PS1, PS2, and PS3. This has allowed fans to go back and visit their favorite classics, get introduced to new ones, and have access to a lot of games.
Xbox Game Pass Users Losing Access to Popular Survival Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose access to one of the most popular survivable games on the subscription service. Why? Well, because the deal to keep in Game Pass is about to expire. More specifically, on November 15 -- which is 13 days away from the moment of publishing -- Subnautica will no longer be available via the subscription service.
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
Epic Games Store's First Free Games of November Are Now Available
Epic Games Store's first free for November are now available to download free of charge for one week. Between right now and next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users on PC can download two games for free. One of these two games is an action-adventure puzzle game while the other is a first-person shooter. And according to Metacritic, both games are pretty solid.
Here's What a PS4 Running God of War Ragnarok Sounds Like
A new video showcases just how loud the PlayStation 4 gets when it's running God of War Ragnarok. God of War Ragnarok, at least for now, appears to be the last major PlayStation exclusive for PlayStation 4. Sony has not stated with any certainty that it would be the last game, but it's possible that the continued shortage of consoles could mean something like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on PS4 to ensure it can sell more copies and reach a bigger audience. Of course, that also means that the team would have to work hard to scale the game for PS4 accordingly and if it's been developed up until now as a PS5 game that may be exceptionally challenging or not even possible.
New Pokemon Appears in Pokemon Go as Mysterious Website Appears Online
A never-before-seen Pokemon has appeared in Pokemon Go that seems to be tied to a mysterious new website. Players have a new Pokemon following them around in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon appears at the end of today's Pokemon Go Community Day Classic event, when several gold PokeStops appear. Spinning on one of the gold PokeStops causes a new "???? Coin" to appear inside a player's inventory and the new Pokemon to follow the player around on the overworld map. Players can collect up to 100 of the mystery coins by spinning PokeStops in Pokemon Go, although what they do is unclear. The new Pokemon was first leaked yesterday in Pokemon Go's source code. The Pokemon carries a coin on its back and resembles a bipedal ant with dowsing rod elements. The Pokemon is not currently catchable in the game, nor has its name been given.
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
Vault Comics Partners With Metallica, Pete Wentz, and More on New Graphic Novel Line
Vault Comics has been responsible for some cult-classic comic series over the years, many of which have translated their stories to movies, television, and more. On Friday, the publisher announced a new domain that they will be collaborating with — the world of music. Today, Vault Comics announced Headshell, a new line of graphic novels inspired by and in collaboration with a wide array of recording artists. Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists' careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love. The initial list of artists and bands involved with Headshell books includes Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boys' Pete Wentz, Redman, and more. The initiative will launch with Dying Inside, a graphic novel from Wentz, Hannah Klein, and Lisa Sterle.
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution Announced by Ubisoft
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution -- starring Giancarlo Esposito, the actor behind the villain in Far Cry 6 -- has been announced by Ubisoft and is slated to release sometime in February 2023. While the name may suggest this is Far Cry 6 DLC or a standalone Far Cry spin-off, it's not. Rather, Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution is a prequel audible series. And for now, this is the extent we know about it.
Pokemon Go May Have Just Leaked a New Pokemon From Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Go might have just spilled the beans on a brand new Pokemon coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier today, the PokeMiners Twitter account reported on the appearance of a brand new and currently unnamed Pokemon that appears in Pokemon Go's source code. The Pokemon is apparently Pokemon #1,080 in the Pokedex and resembles an ant with a coin attached to its back. No other information was provided about the Pokemon, although only 3D assets are currently available. You can take a look at the alleged new Pokemon down below:
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Free N64 Surprise
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED -- or, more specifically, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack -- just got a free N64 surprise. In addition to adding the first two Mario Party games on N64 to the Switch Online Expansion Pack library, Nintendo has dished out free N64 icons, the first of their kind.
Dragon Ball Revives Super Saiyan 3 Goku Black in New Figure
Super Dragon Ball Heroes has entered a new phase of its story, with the Ultra God Mission introducing a rogue Kaioshin of Space and Time causing troubles for both the main Z-Fighters and the Time Patrol. While the biggest rogue Kaioshin, Zamasu, has yet to return to Dragon Ball Super and/or its spin-off, a new figure is seeking to resurrect the most powerful version of Goku Black as revealed by the shonen franchise's official website.
