Phoenix, AZ

talkbusiness.net

American Airlines to begin nonstop flights from XNA to Phoenix this winter

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) recently announced that American Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting in February. Two weeks ago, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways said it would provide nonstop flights to the Phoenix airport. The new American Airlines flights start Feb. 3 and will...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Find a home in the most affordable neighborhoods in the Valley

Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don’t see it that way. 'Zombie Hunter's' arrest interrogation video shown...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
PHOENIX, AZ
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Phoenix: Our Top Ten!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. After all, time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste your time and energy on another internet search when you have us? Finally, no more fruitless Google searches! We’ve combed the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Phoenix. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mail mix-up leaves Phoenix man with nothing but junk mail for months

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you move into a new house, the mail service should be pretty smooth. You start getting mail at your new address, and the previous owners get their mail forwarded to their new home. That’s not happening for one Valley man, and the post office admits they haven’t seen a situation quite like this before.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

CBS Correspondent Steve Hartman surprises Arizona teacher

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special surprise this week as CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman stopped by Alhambra Traditional School in Phoenix, where one teacher’s been using his stories as part of their daily curriculum for the last 15 years. We got to sit down with Hartman to...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home

Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on State Route 51 near McDowell Road. Man scammed 3 times by Phoenix mother accused of faking child's brain cancer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
hotelnewsresource.com

210 Room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North Sold for $267.8 Million ($1.28 Million Per Key)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to certain customary closing conditions. Because the acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions, the Company can give no assurance that the transaction will be consummated by such date or at all.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

What Happened to the Bell Bank Park Bond Funds?

Late last month, UMB Bank provided notice that Legacy Cares has officially defaulted on a series of tax-exempt bonds that were meant to fund the Bell Bank Park construction project. While that has been widely reported (examples here and here), the fact that more than a dozen local contractors have not yet been paid on a project that completed construction back in Jan. 2022 has been mostly just a sidenote.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix

Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark

Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrate grand opening of new Phoenix center. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The new center unveiled the new Paul Horton collaboration station!. Hours of...
PHOENIX, AZ

