50 Cent may be the biggest mouthpiece of the Power Universe franchise, but it appears his on-again-off-again nemesis Diddy nearly came to blows with a star from Power Book II: Ghost. It all went down while the Bad Boy Records founder was disguised as Heath Ledger's The Joker for Halloween and he may have used the method acting option too well. While partying in Los Angeles over the weekend, things between him and Michael J. Ferguson, aka "2Bit," became tense. But what led to the drama is unclear.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO