'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Vanessa Lachey Teases 'NCIS' Three-Show Crossover Event
The biggest story in NCIS history is coming soon when all three shows cross over into one big case. NCIS fans are not the only ones excited to see their favorite characters from Washington, Hawaii, and Los Angeles work together for the first time. Vanessa Lachey, who stars as Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, could not contain her excitement when filming started this week.
'Whose Line is it Anyway?' Star Thanks Fans for Support After Final Season Announced
Whose Line is it Anyway? is finally coming to an end, with series star Colin Mochrie taking to Twitter to share the news and thank fans for their support. In his post, the improv comedian revealed that Whose Line will film its final season in January. He also expressed hope that fans are "enjoying the current season," and thanked viewers "for all the support over the years."
'FBI' Agent Makes Major Career Decision in Upcoming Special Sunday Episode
FBI is inching closer to bringing Missy Peregrym's Special Agent Maggie Bell back after the star was out on maternity leave. During her absence, the show brought in Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase to fill in. This weekend's special Sunday episode will be a pivotal one for the new character.
'Good Bones' Spinoff Special Revealed
The Good Bones team has been extra busy in 2022. Along with work on Season 7 of the flagship series and the Good Bones: Risky Business spinoff, HGTV has tapped series star and Master Gardener Karen Laine for an all-new Good Bones spinoff special, Good Bones: Better Yard. Laine shared...
'Magnum P.I.' Stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Details on Series Revival
Magnum P.I. was rescued by NBC, but production on the show did not resume until recently. Stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks have finally returned to the Hawaii set to solve more crimes as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins. The show's first four seasons aired on CBS, which originally canceled the show in May. The new season will debut next year.
'George and Tammy' Trailer Starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain Arrives
The first trailer for Showtime's George and Tammy has arrived. The show stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as famed country music couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette, who were married from 1969 until 1975. The profoundly passionate relationship was notoriously tumultuous, as the new teaser brilliantly captures. Check out the full trailer below.
Diddy Nearly Fights 'Power' Actor in Street Altercation
50 Cent may be the biggest mouthpiece of the Power Universe franchise, but it appears his on-again-off-again nemesis Diddy nearly came to blows with a star from Power Book II: Ghost. It all went down while the Bad Boy Records founder was disguised as Heath Ledger's The Joker for Halloween and he may have used the method acting option too well. While partying in Los Angeles over the weekend, things between him and Michael J. Ferguson, aka "2Bit," became tense. But what led to the drama is unclear.
TV Legend Apologizes After 'Fat Shaming' Sherri Shepherd During Interview
Television legend Marlo Thomas apologized for "fat shaming" Sherri Shepherd during a recent stop on the former The View co-host's new show. When the That Girl star appeared on Shepherd's show Tuesday, she recalled how Shepherd "used to be a big woman" when they last met. On Thursday, Thomas said she thought she was complimenting Shepherd and said she will "never do it again."
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Turn Into Chucky and His Bride Tiffany for Halloween
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have had the scariest Halloween costumes in the whole Kardashian-Jenner family this year when they dressed up as Chucky and the Bride of Chucky. Kourtney shared photos of the outfit on Monday, reserving their Frankenstein-themed costumes for the following day. Fans went wild for both costume ensembles.
'Scream Queens' Season 3: Will Ryan Murphy Ever Revive the Fox Series?
Fans have been dying for a third season of Scream Queens since the series ended in 2016, and it is arguably closer to reality than ever before. Many main cast members have said that they'd be willing to return over the years, and the newfound synergy between Fox and Hulu is a good sign as well. Here's a run-down of all the promising hints we have at the time of this writing.
Sharon Stone Reveals She Was Misdiagnosed by Doctor Who Missed a 'Large Fibroid Tumor'
Sharon Stone shared some surprising medical news on social media Tuesday. The Basic Instinct star said she was misdiagnosed by a doctor who missed a large fibroid tumor. Stone, 64, previously had benign tumors removed from her body in 2001. "Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure," Stone wrote in...
Tom Cruise's Impressive $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch: Peek Inside
Actor Tom Cruise gave fans a rare peek into his personal life when he listed his home in Telluride, Colorado for sale. The Top Gun star asked $35.9 million for his mountain getaway, according to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Photos from the listing now allow fans to see how the actor lived in his most private residence.
'Westworld' Cast Will Still Be Paid for Season 5 Despite Cancellation
HBO had not officially greenlit Westworld Season 5 before Friday, but it had apparently made some kind of commitment to the main cast. According to a report by Deadline, the main cast of the show will still be paid for another season even though it will not get made. This is thanks to a "pay-or-play" deal in their contracts.
'Chicago Med' Star Exits Series After 2 Seasons
The halls at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center will be a little emptier. Asjha Cooper, who has starred as Vanessa Taylor since Season 6, has officially left Chicago Med. The actress made her final appearance during Wednesday's episode, "Mama Said There Would Be Days Like This." Including Wednesday's episode, Cooper appeared in a total of 29 episodes of the hit medical drama between 2021 and 2022. Warning: this post contains spoilers for Chicago Med Season 8.
Charlie Hunnam Relives an Impossible Decision in New 'Dead Man Walking' Episode of 'Shantaram' (Exclusive Clip)
Charlie Hunnam's new Apple TV+ series Shantaram is debuting its sixth episode this week, and it finds the actor reliving an impossible decision from his past. In the show, Hunnam plays Lin Ford, an escaped prisoner who holds up in the Bombay slums in India. Recently, Ford's past has started to catch up to him, and in a new exclusive clip from Friday's episode, we see him in a flashback interrogation showdown with a cop who wants him to give up information.
Disney+ Reveals 2022 Holiday Streaming Collection With Christmas Classics and New Seasonal Debuts
The Disney+ library is getting into the spirit of the season. With Halloween in the rearview mirror and November here, the streaming service is looking to spread some holiday cheer with the return of its third annual "Happy Holidays" collection, a lineup of annual favorite Christmas movies and special and all-new holiday-themed additions available for streaming.
Peacock Bringing Back Iconic Horror Franchise for Prequel Series
Peacock has revealed that it is bringing back an iconic horror franchise for a prequel series. According to Variety, the streamer will be the home of Crystal Lake, an "expanded prequel" series to Friday the 13th. The show is being written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller —who wrote the original Friday the 13th movie, kickstarting the franchise — will also serve as an executive producer.
Kaley Cuoco Sparks Engagement Rumors With Tom Pelphrey
Is Kaley Cuoco hearing wedding bells with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey? The pregnant Big Bang Theory actress has been sporting matching gold rings with the Ozark actor as they await the birth of their first child, making fans wonder if Cuoco has changed her mind about swearing off marriage. Cuoco and...
