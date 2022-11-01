Read full article on original website
'Westworld' Cast Will Still Be Paid for Season 5 Despite Cancellation
HBO had not officially greenlit Westworld Season 5 before Friday, but it had apparently made some kind of commitment to the main cast. According to a report by Deadline, the main cast of the show will still be paid for another season even though it will not get made. This is thanks to a "pay-or-play" deal in their contracts.
'Scream Queens' Season 3: Will Ryan Murphy Ever Revive the Fox Series?
Fans have been dying for a third season of Scream Queens since the series ended in 2016, and it is arguably closer to reality than ever before. Many main cast members have said that they'd be willing to return over the years, and the newfound synergy between Fox and Hulu is a good sign as well. Here's a run-down of all the promising hints we have at the time of this writing.
Disney+ Reveals 2022 Holiday Streaming Collection With Christmas Classics and New Seasonal Debuts
The Disney+ library is getting into the spirit of the season. With Halloween in the rearview mirror and November here, the streaming service is looking to spread some holiday cheer with the return of its third annual "Happy Holidays" collection, a lineup of annual favorite Christmas movies and special and all-new holiday-themed additions available for streaming.
Canceled Netflix Series Has Not Reached the End of the Road Yet
Season 3 may be out of the cards, but Fate: The Winx Saga isn't done telling its story just yet. Days after Netflix canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after just two seasons, marking the latest Netflix original series to be axed after just a handful of episodes, creator Iginio Straffi revealed that there is a bit of a silver lining: several other Winx projects are in the works that will expand the world of the popular Netflix live-action series.
Peacock Bringing Back Iconic Horror Franchise for Prequel Series
Peacock has revealed that it is bringing back an iconic horror franchise for a prequel series. According to Variety, the streamer will be the home of Crystal Lake, an "expanded prequel" series to Friday the 13th. The show is being written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller —who wrote the original Friday the 13th movie, kickstarting the franchise — will also serve as an executive producer.
Vanessa Lachey Teases 'NCIS' Three-Show Crossover Event
The biggest story in NCIS history is coming soon when all three shows cross over into one big case. NCIS fans are not the only ones excited to see their favorite characters from Washington, Hawaii, and Los Angeles work together for the first time. Vanessa Lachey, who stars as Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, could not contain her excitement when filming started this week.
'Whose Line is it Anyway?' Star Thanks Fans for Support After Final Season Announced
Whose Line is it Anyway? is finally coming to an end, with series star Colin Mochrie taking to Twitter to share the news and thank fans for their support. In his post, the improv comedian revealed that Whose Line will film its final season in January. He also expressed hope that fans are "enjoying the current season," and thanked viewers "for all the support over the years."
Nick Lachey Reacts to Lauren Speed Accusing 'Love Is Blind' of Cutting out Black Women
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has a reaction to former contestant Lauren Speed-Hamilton's claim that the Netflix show is "cutting" Black women from its ongoing third season. Speed-Hamilton, who met and married husband Cameron Hamilton on Season 1 of Love Is Blind, took to Twitter last month to make note of the limited scenes in the pods with Black women during Season 3.
'Westworld' Ending at HBO
There will not be a new season of Westword. HBO announced on Friday that the sci-fi, neo-western TV series has not been renewed for a fifth season despite co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy expressing their interest in another season to end the show. Westworld was one of HBO's biggest shows, earning 54 Emmy nominations during its run.
Charlie Hunnam Relives an Impossible Decision in New 'Dead Man Walking' Episode of 'Shantaram' (Exclusive Clip)
Charlie Hunnam's new Apple TV+ series Shantaram is debuting its sixth episode this week, and it finds the actor reliving an impossible decision from his past. In the show, Hunnam plays Lin Ford, an escaped prisoner who holds up in the Bombay slums in India. Recently, Ford's past has started to catch up to him, and in a new exclusive clip from Friday's episode, we see him in a flashback interrogation showdown with a cop who wants him to give up information.
Netflix Officially Launches New Ad-Supported Subscription Tier
Netflix officially launched its ad-supported subscription tier in the United States on Nov. 3, despite previous denials it would ever happen. In April, Reed Hastings, co-CEO of the streaming service, announced that the company was introducing the lower-cost subscription option as part of its first-quarter earnings report. As of Nov....
