Wilmington, NC

Plans for Eagles Island hotel and spa back on after conservation sale falls through

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago
Undeveloped land across the Cape Fear River from downtown Wilmington once again could be the site of potential development after a nonprofit’s plan fell through to buy and conserve a part of Eagles Island by raising $16 million.

Unique Places to Save is terminating a purchase agreement with Diamondback Development for 82 acres on the island after being unable to secure enough grant and philanthropic funding, according to a new release from the nonprofit group on Tuesday.

Developers had plans for a 146-room hotel and spa on the west bank of the island, across the river from downtown Wilmington, which for months caused public outcry as residents and conservationists opposed the development.

In July, the nonprofit announced a deal with developers that allowed them to put $100,000 down to give them until the end of the year to raise the rest of the $16 million in funding needed for the purchase.

The group pinned their hopes largely on a $16 million grant request to the North Carolina Land and Water Fund, which was denied.

“Unique Places to Save was counting on the state’s support to create the momentum needed to get private philanthropic donors to the table,” the statement read. "Without NCLWF's support and no other viable state or federal grants for land acquisition, the project has gone cold and there appears to be no major donors who are interested in preserving the land and therefore no viable path forward.”

According to the release, the group's hope was to secure the land then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.

In July, Diamondback Developments co-owner Jay Shott estimated it would take the company about 6 months to complete permitting and technical requirements to move forward with the hotel if the conservation effort failed.

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

