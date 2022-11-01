ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

City Notes: Sign up for NAPD’s RAD female self-defense classes

By Greg Jones
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TICLD_0iuuOI9n00

Statistically, about half of the female population in the United States will experience sexual violence or harassment in their lifetime; and 80% of sexual assault victims know their attacker in some way, be it through work, school, neighbors or friends.

The New Albany Police Department has provided free self-defense training to more than 1,000 women to prepare them for such situations, which we wish no one would have to face. Our latest round of female rape aggression defense training (RAD) set for next month filled up so fast that we added a new four-night training session in January. These classes, to be held Jan. 3, 5, 10 and 12, will build on each other, and all will occur from 5 to 8 p.m. at NAPD headquarters, 50 Village Hall Road.

The NAPD encourages mothers and daughters to take the class together, with one caveat: Mature content is discussed during the training that might not be appropriate for anyone under the age of at least 13, and parents need to make the decision about whether their child is ready for the class. That said, if they are ready, this class could be a great bonding experience for moms and daughters or good friends. Taking the class with someone else also provides a built-in partner to practice these self-defense maneuvers with outside the class.

These classes are for women only. Some women prefer to take these kinds of classes with only other women, and we want all participants to be as comfortable as possible while learning these self-defense techniques. If a husband or dad would like to take a self-defense class with his spouse or daughter, there are opportunities to do so; we just don’t offer them. Participants tell us our classes are successful in part because they learn in a comfortable environment, and we don’t plan on changing how we approach these trainings anytime soon.

City Notes:New Albany making strides in sustainability

Anyone participating in the classes should dress comfortably, and we offer changing facilities. Finally, it is important (but not mandatory) that participants do their best to attend all four classes. Many of the self-defense techniques we teach build on each other over the four-day training. Attending all classes also maximizes the opportunity to practice the techniques, which leads to greater muscle memory, and each class offers different situational awareness tips to help reduce the potential for being in defensive situations.

Police officer Leland Kelly and probation officer Amy Boyd will teach this round of classes. They make a great team, working together to make the class and the content relatable to all participants.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, so sign up soon. Call 614-855-1234 or email Kelly at lkelly@newalbanypolice.org for more information.

Greg Jones is chief of the New Albany Police Department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman Holli Osborn sentenced in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday. A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years […]
DUBLIN, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man From Hit Skip Assaults Deputies in Pickaway County

Ross County – A man was found in Pickaway County after a hit skip accident that occurred in Clarksburg. According to the Ross county Sheriff they released a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a older model green expedition that had hit a vehicle and kept going. They relayed the info to Pickaway County. Shortly after the Bolo a deputy found the vehicle parked on S R 207 just north of Clarksburg Pike in the north bound lane of travel. ​
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
WHITEHALL, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A Columbus Man has been sentenced to jail after a traffic stop conducted in the morning of December 28, 2021. Sgt Kyle Eveland initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on State Rte 104 in the area of Florence Chapel Pike. Deputy Seth Thomas assisted Sgt Eveland with the traffic stop.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that Democrats and gun control groups have often criticized for banning cities from passing gun restrictions that supersede state rules.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy