City Notes: Sign up for NAPD’s RAD female self-defense classes

Statistically, about half of the female population in the United States will experience sexual violence or harassment in their lifetime; and 80% of sexual assault victims know their attacker in some way, be it through work, school, neighbors or friends.

The New Albany Police Department has provided free self-defense training to more than 1,000 women to prepare them for such situations, which we wish no one would have to face. Our latest round of female rape aggression defense training (RAD) set for next month filled up so fast that we added a new four-night training session in January. These classes, to be held Jan. 3, 5, 10 and 12, will build on each other, and all will occur from 5 to 8 p.m. at NAPD headquarters, 50 Village Hall Road.

The NAPD encourages mothers and daughters to take the class together, with one caveat: Mature content is discussed during the training that might not be appropriate for anyone under the age of at least 13, and parents need to make the decision about whether their child is ready for the class. That said, if they are ready, this class could be a great bonding experience for moms and daughters or good friends. Taking the class with someone else also provides a built-in partner to practice these self-defense maneuvers with outside the class.

These classes are for women only. Some women prefer to take these kinds of classes with only other women, and we want all participants to be as comfortable as possible while learning these self-defense techniques. If a husband or dad would like to take a self-defense class with his spouse or daughter, there are opportunities to do so; we just don’t offer them. Participants tell us our classes are successful in part because they learn in a comfortable environment, and we don’t plan on changing how we approach these trainings anytime soon.

Anyone participating in the classes should dress comfortably, and we offer changing facilities. Finally, it is important (but not mandatory) that participants do their best to attend all four classes. Many of the self-defense techniques we teach build on each other over the four-day training. Attending all classes also maximizes the opportunity to practice the techniques, which leads to greater muscle memory, and each class offers different situational awareness tips to help reduce the potential for being in defensive situations.

Police officer Leland Kelly and probation officer Amy Boyd will teach this round of classes. They make a great team, working together to make the class and the content relatable to all participants.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, so sign up soon. Call 614-855-1234 or email Kelly at lkelly@newalbanypolice.org for more information.

Greg Jones is chief of the New Albany Police Department.