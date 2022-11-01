ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Vinton is playing a key role in Western Wayne's football championship run

By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent
 3 days ago
VARDEN — Western Wayne is once again putting together a stellar season on the varsity gridiron.

The Wildcats closed out their Lackawanna Football Conference slate last week with a convincing win over archrival Honesdale. With that victory, Coach Randy Wolff’s squad improved its overall record to 8-2 and locked up a top seed in the District 2 tournament.

Western Wayne faces Carbondale Area Friday night in the Class AAA semifinals. A win in that one most likely sets up a much-anticipated showdown with second-ranked Scranton Prep in the title tilt.

“I’m very pleased with how the season has gone so far,” Coach Wolff said. “I think anyone would be thrilled to be 8-2 and hosting a home playoff game. I’m really pleased with the way our kids are playing.”

Opening kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Sharkey Rosetti Memorial Complex.

In the Spotlight

Luke Janiszewski had been the focal point of Western Wayne’s offense most of the season.

The talented senior tailback terrorized enemy defenses through eight games, piling up 1,326 yards and 17 touchdowns. Sadly for Wildcat fans, though, Janiszewski went down with an injury against Lakeland and is out for the rest of the season.

While Luke’s injury is undeniably a crucial loss for the Wildcats, it’s also provided his back-up with an opportunity to showcase his own abilities.

Josh Vinton is a multi-sport standout who also excels on the wrestling mat. The hard-working sophomore stepped right in versus Honesdale and authored an outstanding effort.

Vinton rushed for 145 yards on 32 carries, the highlights of which were a pair of touchdowns. The first covered six yards late in the opening half and the second went for five yards with 10:40 left in regulation.

Josh’s performance led the Wildcats to a 27-7 victory over the Hornets and earned him high marks from his mentor.

“Josh is one of the strongest kids on the team,” Coach Wolff said. “We play a very physical brand of football, but Josh is up to that challenge. He runs hard, hits the hole fast and has great vision.”

Despite Janiszewski’s starring role in the offense, Vinton has still managed to put up some impressive numbers of his own. To date, Josh had amassed 743 yards rushing on 120 attempts. He’s averaging 6.2 yards per carry and has scored 11 touchdowns.

“I’m super-excited for the opportunity to help lead the team in the playoffs,” Josh said. “I’ve had a pretty good season so far. I’m thankful for the amount of reps I was able to get. That gave me a lot more game experience compared to last year.

“I think I'm more patient now, giving the play time to develop in front of me. I feel like something I do well is hitting the hole fast and hard. I’d like to get better at seeing cutback lanes a little sooner.”

Double Duty

Josh is the son of Joshua and Desiree Vinton, South Canaan. He’s a gifted athlete who thrives in multiple arenas.

Vinton’s physical talents and blue collar work ethic have served him well so far on both the football field and wrestling mat.

Josh cracked the varsity line-up in wrestling as a freshman, competing at 145, 152 and 160 pounds. He battled his way to eight wins, including three pins.

One of those falls came at the 2021-22 District 2 Class AA tournament. Vinton put the proverbial clamps on Paul Panek of Wyoming Area at the 1:54 mark of the first period. Unfortunately, he was eventually eliminated from the gold medal chase by Kaleb Shimer of Blue Ridge.

Nevertheless, Wildcat skipper Kevin Roginski was thrilled with the progress Vinton made on the mat during his rookie season.

“Josh is a great kid and a hard worker,” Coach Roginski said. “He’s a fierce competitor and very dedicated in the weight room.

“If Josh keeps working hard on the mat and in the classroom, he can go pretty far. He has a such a drive to succeed and be the best at whatever he does.”

In addition to wrestling and playing football, Vinton is one of the top students in his class. He currently carries a 96 average and is a fixture on the High Honor Roll.

On the Horizon

Western Wayne is a prohibitive favorite to defeat Carbondale Area in the first round of the district playoffs.

The Wildcats earned the top seed in Class AAA with an 8-2 record and a power ranking of .642661. Scranton Prep is second (7-3, .613418) and Lake Lehman is third (3-7, .384532).

Carbondale suffered a 34-14 loss to Old Forge in their regular season finale. The Chargers enter the fray seeded fourth with a 3-7 mark and .335946 rating.

Barring an unforeseen upset, Western Wayne and Prep would meet in the AAA championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11.

“I believe we have a good chance to win it all,” Josh said. “The strength of our team is the line on both offense and defense. They just get after it they all do their jobs. That makes it easy for everyone else.

“And of course the coaches keep us motivated and focused. They always put us in the best position to succeed.”

For Western Wayne to defeat Scranton Prep, Vinton and his imposing O-Line must continue to grind out the rushing yards and dominate time of possession. So far, that’s been the recipe for victory.

From a personal perspective, Vinton is quick to acknowledge that his on-field success is due to hard work and the support he receives from family, friends and teammates.

“I’d like to say thank you to everybody who comes out to root for us every Friday night,” Josh said. “I’m very grateful to the coaching staff for the trust they have in me, and to the rest of the Wildcats, especially the seniors.

“Most of all I really want to thank my Mom and Dad for all the support they give me every single day.”

