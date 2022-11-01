Read full article on original website
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: This $339,000 property has plenty of space for building your own compound
This home in Milton has a modern kitchen and is located on over 16 acres of land. The land can be used to farm, store animals or build your own compound.
sbmonthly.com
New Technology & Old-Fashioned Service
For more than 60 years, there has been a gas station on U.S. Avenue in Plattsburgh caring for drivers and their vehicles. The company’s core values have always been about providing a positive customer experience. In 1960 Jim Dubrey Sr. purchased the station. He had served in the motor...
suncommunitynews.com
Ticonderoga Ice Rink to be winter hot spot
TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Ice Rink is becoming a big thing again. Thanks to proactive people who are visionaries and sentimentalists that see the rink for what it is- an underutilized resource and asset to the town, there has been a renewed interest and the Ticonderoga Rink is next up to see some major improvements that will allow everyone to enjoy it.
sbmonthly.com
No “I” In Team
After working for a local HVAC company for 12 years, Matt St. Clair decided to go out on his own and open Be Cool Air Conditioning, LLC. At first it was just him, his truck and a single axle trailer. Now, after six years, the business has expanded to seven employees; two more will be added after the New Year. St. Clair is building a new shop and headquarters on Brand Hollow Road in the town of Peru that is expected to be completed by June 2023. “It’s busy,” he said, “Busy enough, that’s for sure.”
mynbc5.com
Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
mychamplainvalley.com
A Colchester Farm Market ends their fall season
Sam Mazza’s Farm Market is wrapping up the end of their fall season. The Farm Market’s corn-maze closed down on November 1. “The month of October is so busy between the corn maze and how many people visit us to play the game or do the hayride, it’s just an exciting time,” says Melissa Mazza.
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
plattsburgh.edu
SUNY Plattsburgh Arts and Crafts Show Celebrates 50th Anniversary
The fall arts and crafts show returns to the Plattsburgh State Field House after COVID and construction closed it down after the 2019 show. This year’s event will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the newly renovated gymnasium.
mynbc5.com
'You'll see a building come up': CityPlace Burlington developers confident in construction beginning
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The giant hole in the middle of Burlington, where the CityPlace project is set to exist, will finally start to see some construction work in less than two weeks, according to project developers. This comes after Tuesday’s approval from the City Council of an amended and...
Want To Buy A Lake House? Upstate NY Village Named Top U.S. Spot
Many of us that enjoy the outdoors, constantly explore the vacation housing market, especially near lakes. Boating, fishing, hiking and skiing are often popular activities for those seeking that perfect, quiet getaway from the day-to-day craziness of everyday life. The vacation housing market skyrocketed during the pandemic. Even with mortgage rates hitting decade old highs, there is still a brisk demand for that perfect lake house. One Adirondack village now can stake the claim as the "best place to buy a lake house."
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
sbmonthly.com
Publisher’s View
The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the North Country. In this issue of Strictly Business, we bring you the stories of seven men who started out working for others and then were inspired to set out on their own. Our cover article features Corey Trombley, owner and president...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters hope to win big as Powerball jackpot tops $1.2 billion
ESSEX, Vt. — Vermonters have big dreams when it comes to hitting the Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball winners for Halloween night’s jackpot of $1 billion dollars, which brought the new grand prize up to $1.2 billion dollars. Players have until 11 p.m. tonight to buy their...
Plattsburgh, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Addison Independent
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
mychamplainvalley.com
City of Plattsburgh holds public hearing on budget
Last month, Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest announced the proposed budget for 2023, for just over $25 million dollars. He said the budget was balanced and stayed under the mandated tax cap, while being able to increase revenues and maintain similar levels of spending, even in a time of record inflation.
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
