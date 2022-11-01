After working for a local HVAC company for 12 years, Matt St. Clair decided to go out on his own and open Be Cool Air Conditioning, LLC. At first it was just him, his truck and a single axle trailer. Now, after six years, the business has expanded to seven employees; two more will be added after the New Year. St. Clair is building a new shop and headquarters on Brand Hollow Road in the town of Peru that is expected to be completed by June 2023. “It’s busy,” he said, “Busy enough, that’s for sure.”

PERU, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO