Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Milkweed saves butterflies – and sometimes humans
Weeds can save lives. When World War II broke out, Japan cut off the supply of kapok, the filler for life vests and insulation for flight jackets. Luckily, there is an American weed whose fibers can float objects 30 times their own weight and are six times more buoyant than cork. They are also lightweight and six times warmer than lamb's wool. These fibers come from milkweed seed pods. Millions of pounds of wild milkweed pods were picked and used in the war effort.
Extremely Rare Golden Bowfin Shot and Killed by Hunter in Minnesota
Photos of a fisherman posing with the elusive golden bowfin he had just shot and killed sparked a debate on social media, with some congratulating the hunter for his once-in-a-lifetime catch, and many others raising concerns about the ethics of killing such a rare specimen. Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?
Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
natureworldnews.com
Elephants and Humans Fights for Resources as Drought in Kenya Worsens
For Kenyan farmers suffering from drought, thirsty elephants present a new dilemma. Due to increased competition for resources, residents in Taita-Taveta county have had to devise inventive methods of keeping wildlife at bay. Elephants and Farmers. Francis Mutuku didn't worry about how he would provide for himself or a future...
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.The worst-affected areas include some of Kenya's most visited, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu...
Tree Hugger
Water Hole Attracts Animals, Conservationists in Kenya
It all started with a small water hole. Wildlife photographer and author Will Burrard-Lucas went to a small water hole in the Shompole Conservancy in the Southern Rift Valley in Kenya. He photographed all sorts of nocturnal animals when they stopped by for refreshments. So intrigued by what he saw,...
Fish Trap Dating Back 11,000 Years in Alaska Reveals Migration Secrets
Ancient humans are thought to have crossed into the Americas via a land bridge between modern-day Russia and Alaska.
A platypus can glow green and hunt prey with electricity – but it can't climb dams to find a mate
The platypus is one of Earth’s most unique creatures. It sports a duck-like bill and flippers. It locates prey in murky water by emitting an electric charge. Males have venomous spurs on their legs, and the females lay eggs. And a platypus’ fur glows blue-green under UV light! Sadly, however, this fascinating and irreplaceable animal is at risk of extinction. Among the human-caused threats are habitat loss, climate change, pollution and becoming prey for invasive species such as foxes and dogs. To that list, we can now add another threat: dams. New research by myself and colleagues, published today, found large river...
After a 16-month pregnancy, Chester Zoo finally welcomes endangered rhino calf
She's adorable, endangered, and covered in wrinkly armored plating.
Ravenous Bears Force Popular National Park to Close Trails
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the second most visited national park in the U.S., announced it’s closing a couple of its popular trails because the local black bear population has entered bulking season. The bears are usually cautious around humans but during this time can become aggressive. In the fall they will eat for more than 12 hours a day and gather in groups to gorge on acorns—and lately that happens to be near popular hiking trails.Read it at Associated Press
Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals
Wildlife officials in Kenya said a prolonged drought in the country has killed off hundreds of animals, including more than 200 elephants and 500 wildebeest.
Tennessee Angler Catches ‘Extremely Rare’ Black Gar on the French Broad: PHOTO
A man from Louisiana came for a visit to East Tennessee and left with one heck of a souvenir. While fishing on the French Broad River, Greg Ursin Jr. caught a rare black gar. At the time of the one-in-a-lifetime fish, Ursin was on the water with a guide from Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. Once the Louisiana angler reeled in his incredible catch, they realized just how special the moment was – they had a melanistic gar dangling from their lure.
Watch: Researcher wades out to greet rare, alien-like sunfish
A whale researcher in British Columbia, Canada, last week experienced a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter with a rare and enormous sunfish that he spotted from his home. Jared Towers, who lives on Cormorant Island, waded into the water with what was later identified as a hoodwinker sunfish swimming just yards from shore.
Second world war ‘Ghost Boat’ emerges in California lake, puzzling officials
The drought hit Lake Shasta coughed up a Higgins vehicle and experts are struggling to explain its presence
Yellowstone, Kilimanjaro glaciers among those set to vanish by 2050: UNESCO
Glaciers at many UNESCO World Heritage sites including Yellowstone and Kilimanjaro National Park will likely vanish by 2050, the UN agency warned Thursday, urging leaders to act fast to save the rest. In Africa, glaciers in all World Heritage sites will very likely be gone by 2050, including at Kilimanjaro National Park and Mount Kenya, UNESCO warned.
owlcation.com
How to Help Save the Red Pandas From Becoming Extinct
Kristen Howe is an EdZoo Volunteer at her zoo. She educates guests about the red pandas, her favorite animals at the zoo. For the past 50 years, the Red Panda population has been rapidly declining, with as much as a 40% decrease—that’s between 2,500 and 10,000 individuals. In...
Giant beasts once roamed Madagascar. What happened to them?
Three ring-tailed lemurs hanging out in a tree. Deposit PhotosThe remote island was once crawling with giant Subfossil lemurs, 10 foot-tall elephant birds, and giant tortoises.
ancientpages.com
Evidence Of Ancient Lakes In The Sahara Desert Discovered
Eddie Gonzales Jr. - AncientPages.com - About 8,000 to 10,000 years ago, a major climate shift took place, and Sahara turned into a desert. Before this occurred, the region was inhabited by an ancient civilization scientists still know little about. The Sahara is the largest desert in the world. At...
Farm and Dairy
How to care for red-striped ‘woolly bears’
It’s definitely woolly bear season. These fuzzy caterpillars are all over the place, looking for shelter to overwinter and survive until spring. The black and brown banded Isabella tiger moth caterpillar is probably the most widely-recognized woolly bear caterpillar — the classic version if you will. However, its relative, the red-striped giant leopard moth caterpillar, is equally cute, bristly and prevalent in the fall. If you’ve ever seen one, you may have mistakenly thought you found an all-black woolly bear and were in for a terrible winter.
Comments / 0