Read full article on original website
Related
What is the Official Sandwich of Wichita Falls for National Sandwich Day?
Today is National Sandwich Day and I was going to do a post on the best sandwich shops in town, but then I remembered. We have some super unique sandwiches in town. Every day is some stupid holiday and I tend to ignore 99% of them. However, a day where I am encouraged to enjoy a sandwich? Yeah, I'll sign the hell up for that. Let's give some of our local sandwich shops some love on this important of holidays.
Wichita Falls Ranks in Top Five Cheapest Places to Live in Texas for 2022
Would love to be number one on this list one day, but I will settle for top five. Let's be honest, two reasons we LOVE living in Wichita Falls is the cost of living and also lack of traffic. I wish some of you people knew how to drive on the roads, but that will be a story for another day. Let's talk about our cost of living because Wichita Falls got a shout out from The Council of Community and Economic Research in their latest report.
Video of Masked Man Putting Halloween Candy in Bowls in Texas Neighborhood
I’ve never been a fan of leaving a bowl of candy outside for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Mostly because I figure some kid will come along and take the whole thing, robbing others of their share. But never did it cross my mind that someone might come along and put...
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
What Does a Professional Skater Think of Our Wichita Falls Skate Park?
Stumbled onto this guy with a YouTube page dedicated to skateboarding and he happened to be traveling through Wichita Falls. What does he think of our local skate park?. I want to stress I am using the term 'professional' skateboarder VERY loosely in that headline, but YouTube user PhaseSkater is clearly more than an average skateboarder. Looks like he travels the country, checking out skate parks, reviewing equipment, and showing basics on simple skateboard tricks. Sounds like a sweet life to me.
The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In
Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
Cell Phone Tower in The Wichita Mountains? It is Possible
I am truly on the fence about this and I know this will piss A LOT of people off. As of right now, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is just looking for public input on a plan they're thinking about putting into place. They're proposing a permit to allow a 320-foot cell tower located within Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. According to KOCO, the tower would be located southeast of the intersection of State Highway 49 and State Highway 115. The area it would affect would be about 3.5 acres of the property.
Wichita Falls Police Department Patrol Car Targeted in Recent Crime
I’ve written about a lot of crimes over the years, but never one quite like this one. Back on Thursday, October 20th, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, which is located at 1711 9th Street. However, what appeared to be random criminal mischief was anything but. While...
Here’s How You Can Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos in Wichita Falls
Want to do something cool this weekend? Then head on over to downtown Wichita Falls. As a kid, something called The Day of the Dead terrified the crap out of me. Sound like zombies are getting ready to come get me. As I got older, I learned it's actually a pretty awesome celebration in Mexican culture. Where you pay respects to family and friends who have passed away. It's not a mourning, more like a party where you remember the good times with the folks you have lost.
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Issue ‘Fresh 48′ for Homicide
A “Fresh 48” has been issued by Crime Stoppers after a man was found deceased on Wednesday, October 26. At around 3:33 pm, the Wichita Falls Police Department received a deceased person call at an apartment located at 1317 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 70-year-old James Shierling inside.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0