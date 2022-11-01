ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

OAK PARK, Mich. – Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local jeweler, Dan Hutchinson. Bisbikis is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Dan Hutchinson, the owner of Hutch’s Jewelry. Hutchinson was shot and killed back in June...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting Monday in Inkster

A Detroit man accused of fatally shooting another man on Monday in Inkster has been charged with murder, Michigan State Police said. Charles Henderson, 36, was arraigned Thursday in Inkster's 22nd District Court on a count of second-degree murder and a count of using a firearm during a felony, according to court records. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
TOLEDO, OH
truecrimedaily

Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping

WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Highland Park homicide, police say

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police say two people were shot, one fatally in a Highland Park homicide. The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 1) in the area of 3rd Avenue and Elmhurst Street in Highland Park. Officials are still investigating the incident, and at this time, no suspects have been...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Detroit News

1 slain, another injured in Highland Park, state police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a slaying in Highland Park reported Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported near Third and Elmhurst in the Wayne County community, state police said in a statement. One person was killed and another injured, according to the statement. The injured person remained hospitalized late Tuesday,...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
WAYNE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy